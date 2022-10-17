Kelly Dodd Unloads on Tamra Judge After BravoCon Slight

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd went after Tamra Judge for a comment she made at BravoCon.

Kelly Dodd Blasted Tamra Judge for Agreeing With Fans at BravoCon: ‘Sounds Like Another Phony Hypocrite Playing to the ‘Woke’ Audience’

On October 16, Dodd shared a screenshot of a Page Six story which shares a quote from Judge. The story mentions that the BravoCon audience screamed “f*** Kelly Dodd” and that Judge replied, “You said it!”

Somehow it got back to Dodd who addressed it on Instagram.

“I talk to Tamra all the time and this is how she defends me to a hater in the #Bravocon crowd ?? Sounds like another phony hypocrite playing to the ‘woke’ audience,” Dodd wrote on Instagram. “Hey @tamrajudge are you claiming to be a lib now ??! Are you claiming you didn’t agree with my Covid stance ?? We talked about it MANY times… and @pagesix I got fired for ‘controversial comments’ that proved true and no one acknowledges it. Just because I was ahead of my time doesn’t mean I should be punished for it ! Criminals and con artists who hurt real people are being rewarded but I get ostracized for sharing honest thoughts that might’ve hurt some feelings. What a joke. #nypost #pagesix #hypocrites #bravo #liar #phony #fake #sellyoursoul.”

Heavy reached out to Judge for comment but did not receive a response back.

Dodd was fired from the show after several controversial moments including going maskless during COVID and wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat in an Instagram post.

“Listen, ultimately, I got fired because of myself, I’m the one who got myself fired. I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble. And you know, I’m sorry about that. Like, I feel bad,” she told Us Weekly in June 2021. “You want somebody to love to hate you, or you want people to really love you, but I have a million followers and they are diehard, like, fans, and they love me. And then I have, then I have this little group of people that are the cancel culture that hate me,” she noted. “And so they’re the loud ones. They’re the, actually the ones that can’t afford to. The woke, broke people. They love to hate me.”

Dodd & Judge Settled Their Feud & Became Friends Again in 2021

In 2021, Dodd revealed that she and Judge had settled their differences and were now friends.

“Tamra Judge just like the photo, you friends again??” a fan asked Kelly on Instagram. She replied, “Yep we are.”

In March 2022, Judge and Dodd teamed up to bash Gina Kirschenheiter and the RHOC ratings.

“You’re right,” Judge tweeted, according to Us Weekly after Kirschenheiter pointed out that Judge had not been asked back. “You’re on the show and I’m not. And the ratings show.”

Dodd chimed in to support Judge tweeting, “Just because you’re still on the show doesn’t mean you’re good TV. Sorry but this season sucks !! The numbers don’t lie …” Dodd’s Twitter account has been since deleted.

The two appeared together on RHOC from seasons 11-14. Judge appeared on the show from seasons 2 through 14 and Dodd from seasons 11 through 15.

While on the panel at BravoCon Andy Cohen asked the ladies what they thought when they heard Judge would be returning to the show next season.

“Are you f****** kidding me?” Shannon Beador said. Judge replied, “Someone had to save the show.”

