Kelly Dodd Unleashes Like Never Before on Real Housewife

Now that they’ve both been fired from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Kelly Dodd is not holding back her true feelings towards former castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

On June 17, 2021, Dodd took to Instagram to post a series of text messages that she had received from Burke post-firing. “I hope you’re okay, I know we’ve been through hell and back but I’m here,” read Burke’s text to Dodd.

In response, Dodd unleashed, writing, “This was your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either.”

In the caption of the Instagram photo, Dodd continued to dump on Burke.

“I can’t believe this Braunwyn has the audacity to text me,” Dodd wrote. “She went on a podcast … She said she was fired from the show because we all didn’t like her because she’s gay. Not because she’s a horrible person. Not because she treated everyone like sh** and made no effort to be friends with us. Not because she went on a press tour and made horrible accusations about us calling all of us homophobes and racist, Not because she’s a terrible mother. Not because she’s a horrible person to her husband. The only reason she was fired is because she is gay. What a f****** nut job classic narcissist!”

Dodd Previously Said That She Wouldn’t Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ if Burke Was Asked Back

Although they both have been let go from the franchise, during a January 2021 Instagram Live, Dodd insisted that she wouldn’t return if Burke was asked back on the show.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” Dodd said. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

Dodd continued at the time, “If I’m coming back next year, I just can’t come back next year filming with somebody so reckless. I just can’t. If she’s on, I’m probably out. So, that’s probably the way it goes. And by the way, she says she couldn’t film with me, so there you go.”

Burke Is ‘Incredibly Sad’ to Be Leaving the Franchise

Even though Dodd seems to have some strong feelings about being fired, Burke maintains that she is “incredibly sad” to not be coming back for another season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

In a June 15, 2021, statement to PEOPLE, Burke said, “I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year. I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between.”

Burke continued, “It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV. That is something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise’s history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month.”

