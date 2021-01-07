Kelly Dodd Trashes a Cast Member

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Kelly Dodd is calling out fellow cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Dodd took to Instagram to share her annoyance with Windham-Burke. Dodd posted a screenshot of a comment from Windham-Burke on Instagram, but shortly after, she deleted the post, as seen below.

Windham-Burke’s comment read, “I got the worst edit this year….I had to actually apologize for how I spoke to my boss at one point as I yelled 4 letter explicatives…loudly. It is what it is….and honestly it’s kinda freeing when I gave up on getting people to understand the truth and just rolled with it, for the first time in my life I really don’t give a fu-k.”

Dodd posted the screenshot of the comment and added the caption, “I’ve been on #RHOC 5 years and never complained about a bad edit. They show the good bad & ugly. This is more deflection & not accepting responsibility for your own bad behavior. Tune in tonight at 9PT @bravotv.”

Fellow RHOC cast member Emily Simpson seemed to agree with Dodd. Simpson commented, “The classic ‘it was the editing’ excuse.” Former RHOC cast member Peggy Tanous also chimed in commenting, “Yup! It’s part of the territory. She’s cray cray.”

Dodd Has Put Windham-Burke on Blast Before

Dodd isn’t known for keeping her thoughts quiet. In early December, Dodd played a round of, “Do you regret it?” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Cohen brought up Windham-Burke’s sobriety and asked for Dodd’s thoughts. Windham-Burke admitted to viewers that she has a substance abuse issue during the season 15 premiere. The WWHL host asked if she regrets, “her lack of sensitivity toward Braunwyn’s struggle with sobriety.”

“I don’t regret it because I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake,” she responded. “I don’t think that she had seven kids so she could ‘not drink’ and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show. … She wanted to get her own show, her talent agent told her to stop drinking. It’s all contrived. I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no. You’ll see it after on at the end of the show, what happens. It’s really good.”

Windham-Burke responded to Dodd’s comments shortly after. A fan asked Windham-Burke for her response to Dodd saying her, “alcoholism was fake.” Windham-Burke replied, “I’ve learned through others that when people have a hard time with me being sober it’s more about their own issue.”

She continued writing, “Were people in my life telling me to ‘clean up my act.’ Hell ya, I was black out drinking most days….did I get sober for the show? Maybe, I knew we were filming soon and I was scared to have what happened the year before (I don’t remember some scenes.) Is there a doubt in anyone’s mind who knows me I’m an alcoholic? No. It’s low , but she’s pretty vile and cruel so it’s not unexpected.”

Other RHOC Cast Members Have Called Out Windham-Burke

Dodd isn’t the only RHOC cast member to have a problem with Windham-Burke. Windham-Burke made headlines in December when she announced she identifies as a lesbian and has a girlfriend. A few weeks later, Windham-Burke told fans that she would be, “heartbroken” if her husband, Sean Burke, began dating someone else and falling in love. RHOC newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas posted a screenshot of a story capturing Windham-Burke’s statement, and Vargas expressed her disdain about the situation.

“OK.. I’m sorry but this is just getting to be wayyyy to much,” Vargas wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, slamming Burke. “Didn’t she just announce she’s NEVER been attracted to him EVER & she’s ‘SLEEPING WITH WOMEN’! Acceptable behavior because she calls it a ‘modern marriage’ or extremely narcissistic & hypocritical…Thoughts?”

Simpson commented on Vargas’ photo, “He should vote himself off the island at this point.” When a fan responded to Simpson’s comment writing, “Poor Sean, I feel bad for him,” Simpson hit right back again, writing, “Yeah he might want to Google Stockholm Syndrome.” Another fan replied to Simpson’s comment, “Someone’s gonna have to kidnap this poor man,” and Simpson jokingly responded, “you just gave her a new storyline idea.”

Dodd also chimed in on the post, writing, “I want to comment so bad. Haha.” Former RHOC cast member Gretchen Rossi even commented, “Completely.”

READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen Slams the RHOC