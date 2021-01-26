Kelly Dodd Slams Perez Hilton

In a new Tweet, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd went after blogger Perez Hilton.

On January 5, Hilton tweeted a clip of him advertising his services on Cameo, which is a website that allows users to buy short, custom-made video clips from various celebrities and media personalities. However, it looks like Dodd will not be buying a Cameo from Hilton anytime soon. In response to Hilton’s tweet, Dodd slammed his appearance, writing, “Summer teeth some here some are there!! Get braces because you’re nasty.”

Summer 🦷 teeth some here some are there !! Get braces 😁 you’re nasty 🤮 — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) January 26, 2021

Perez Hilton Has Feuded With Kelly Dodd Before

In the past, Hilton has also slammed Dodd on his own platform. In October 2020, Hilton published an article titled, “Kelly Dodd is The WORST!!!” Hilton slammed Dodd for her recent controversial comments on social media, as well as her bachelorette party. Hilton wrote, “Hopefully Andy Cohen and co. wises up and ditches this woman before they start contact tracing coronavirus deaths to her buffoonish bridal shower.”

Over the past few months, Dodd has come under fire for her comments and actions displayed on social media. In April 2020, Dodd wrote on Instagram that the coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning the herd,” according to Page Six. Additionally, Dodd has made offensive and insensitive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, as she wore a hat that read “Drunk Wives Matter” during her bachelorette party in October 2020. Dodd sported the hat on her Instagram page, later claiming that the hat was a gift given to her by one of her friends.

However, following her comments, Dodd did apologize during a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Of course I regret saying that,” Dodd said about her coronavirus comment. “At the time, it was a question, like why are all of these people dying? I didn’t realize. It was a question, like, why does a pandemic happen like this, is it God’s way of thinning the herd? It was a stupid thing for me to say and it was insensitive. I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because that wasn’t my intention. I got like, freaked out about it, and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

Kelly Dodd Does Not Hold Back on Twitter

I think @LeaBlackMiami needs to take over the @TheView they need to take out that Joy chick .. Lea is smarter and easier on the eyes! — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) January 22, 2021

This is not the first time that Dodd has gone off on Twitter. When it comes to using the social media platform, Dodd certainly does not hold back when it comes to sharing her opinions. Recently, Dodd slammed The View co-host Joy Behar, calling for her to be replaced. “I think @LeaBlackMiami needs to take over @TheView they need to take out that Joy chick…Lea is smarter and easier on the eyes!” Dodd wrote on January 22.

In May 2020, Dodd also struck back at a fan on Twitter after the fan accused her of having an intern running her social media accounts. Dodd responded with a video of herself flipping off the user, writing in the caption, “Not a single person has access to any of my accounts I don’t post on Twitter or Instagram enough to need a ‘social media intern’. Find other reasons to s*** talk me there’s plenty of them.”

