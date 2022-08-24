2 Former Controversial Real Housewives Stars Teaming Up

Two former “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars are teaming up on a project.

According to Kelly Dodd, she and former Orange County co-star Vicki Gunvalson will be teaming up for a podcast.

Kelly Dodd Says She & Vicki Gunvalson Are Doing a Podcast Together: ‘It’s Gonna Be Great’

Vicki and Kelly will start a podcast together!! ❤️ #rhoc pic.twitter.com/Ns6VU8Ngkk — Brandi Glanville supremacy (@rpdr_rhobh) August 16, 2022

The news was announced during Dodd’s other podcast, which she does with her husband Rick Leventhal.

“She wants to do a show with me,” Dodd said in reference to Gunvalson. “And I told her ‘yeah, that would be great’ and we were thinking about names.”

Someone pipes in to tell Dodd not to reveal the name yet.

“I’m not gonna say it,” Dodd said. “So if you guys could maybe write what you think would be a good show.”

The voice comes back on and says, “this is breaking news.”

“It’s gonna be great,” Dodd says.

Gunvalson appeared on the show together for a total of four seasons. Gunvalson was one of the original cast members and the only remaining OG up until her departure after season 13. Dodd was fired after season 14.

Both women have had moments of controversy. Dodd’s controversy stems mostly from her political leanings and Gunvalson from her past relationships, including an ex-boyfriend who faked a cancer diagnosis.

Heavy reached out to both Dodd and Gunvalson and has received no response.

Fans Mostly Positive Feelings About ‘the Chaos’ of a New Gunvalson & Dodd Podcast: ‘The Amount of Content They Will Deliver’

The fans seemed pleased with the revelation.

“would outsell tamra and teddi,” a fan pointed out comparing the potential new podcast to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast Two Ts In A Pod.

“I won’t watch or listen to anything with that creepy old man on it, but would 100% listen to a Vicki and Kelly podcast!” someone tweeted.

“the amount of content they will deliver,” someone wrote.

“Omg I would listen lol can’t even lie. The chaos,” someone said.

“i’d so listen to them recap episodes,” a fan said. “Yeah that would be funny sh*t,” another fan replied.

“I can’t think of a name but I think it’ll be one of the best podcasts of reality show and Hollywood out there I definitely think you two will break a mold no hold barred watch out to everybody,” someone wrote.

“The thing is because they’re no longer with Bravo they can dish more dirt and be more honest,” a fan pointed out. “I’d certainly give listening a go. I can’t listen to the other one because although I like T. I. , I’m not that fond of John Mellencamp’s daughter.”

Not everyone was happy about the idea though.

“That’s hilarious because I liked Kelly but I can’t take her voice. She has one hell of an annoying voice so there’s no way I could listen to her. Kelly has a terrrrrrible voice for radio. Lmfaooooo!” someone pointed out.

“The voices. I couldn’t do it,” another fan tweeted.

“The Real anti-vaxxer’s of Orange County. No thank you,” someone tweeted.

“Double yuk,” someone wrote.

Someone felt this was a bad move for Gunvalson’s hopes of returning to the show, “So Vicki has decided to never return to #RHOC? She does know this is the nail in the coffin right?”

