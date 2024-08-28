Kelly Dodd Comments on Vicki Gunvalson ‘Almost’ Dying

Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson opened up about a recent medical scare in the August 26, 2024 episode of the “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” show, and now she is receiving support from some of her fellow RHOC alum.

Kelly Dodd took to Instagram on August 26 with a photo of herself and Gunvalson, writing, “I knew @vickigunvalson almost died because [her boyfriend] Mike Smith called me and said she almost died. Sorry @michaelsmith0522 and told me not to say anything!! So I didn’t say anything to anybody!! See I can keep a secret ! I spoke to my friend @vickigunvalson and she is surviving! I love you Vicki and I wish you a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 #godlovesyou ❤️,” in her caption.

Former RHOC Stars Send Vicki Gunvalson Their Love

Dodd wasn’t the only one who wished Gunvalson well, with fellow RHOC alumni taking to her comment section.

“So scary. Glad she’s ok,” Peggy Tanous from season 6 commented.

“Love Vicki ♥️,” Lizzie Rovsek from season 9 added.

Gunvalson’s exact diagnosis was pneumonia that turned into sepsis, leaving her (at its worst) with a 10-20% chance of survival, according to the Coto Insurance President and Founder.

“The sepsis that went to your body is deadly, and you survived it so you’re gonna be okay. It’s just gonna take a while. So my energy level is super low. Michael’s been incredible, he’s giving me my medicines because I can’t remember when I’m taking them, and I’m sleeping enough. Probably too much but I can’t get the energy to walk right now. But it is very similar, it mimics like a stroke, and you know I just have a blank three days. It’s like somebody just swooped them off the calendar,” Gunvalson shared in an August 26 clip from her podcast.

While her boyfriend was out of town at the beginning of her health scare, his daughter Olivia was able to bring Gunvalson to the hospital and get her the help she needed, with Gunvalson saying that Olivia was her “guardian angel” during her dark time.

Camille Meyer from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” commented on the podcast clip, writing, “@vickigunvalson so sorry to hear your were that ill. Sepsis is serious. 🙏 Prayers for a speedy recovery 🙏.”

Vicki Gunvalson is Opening a Bar in Puerto Vallarta

Ahead of her health scare, Gunvalson has been working harder than ever. While she has always been known to grind at her insurance business, in another August 2024 episode of her podcast, Gunvalson announced she would be opening a bar called Whoop It Up in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

On August 8, Gunvalson also shared a post confirming that she was making progress on the renovation of her own condo in Puerto Vallarta. “Puerto Vallarta renovation update! 🛠️

The condo is moving along great and it looks like we are on time for a September 1st completion date 👏🏼 Can’t wait to show you all the finished product so soon! ✨,” Gunvalson captioned the post, which included photos of the construction efforts on her new condo.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Photo With Ben Affleck Amidst 2nd Jennifer Lopez Split