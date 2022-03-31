Fans Upset by Kelly Dodd’s Tweet About Will Smith Slap

Fans were left in shock after former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared a meme about Will Smith’s Oscars slap.

On Sunday, March 27, Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The entire altercation happened live during the Academy Awards.

On March 30, Dodd shared a meme on Twitter making a joke about the sex life of Smith and Pinkett Smith.

Kelly Dodd Shared a Meme About Chris Rock ‘Sleeping With’ Jada Pinkett Smith After Oscars Altercation

Dodd shared a screenshot on Twitter of a photo of Rock with the caption, “Chris Rock Smooths Things Over With Will Smith By Sleeping With His Wife”

This was a joke based on the now infamous 2020 interview Pinkett Smith did revealing she’d had an “entanglement” with another man while the pair were married, but separated.

“I feel like there are a lot of couples that go through those periods. And a lot of couples that separate and think it’s over. One thing I’ll say about you and I is that there’s never been secrets,” she said during her Red Table Talk in July 2020.

Kelly Dodd Was Slammed as Having ‘Zero Class’ for ‘Not Funny’ Meme About Will Smith & Chris Rock

I see she's still trashy as ever. Thats why K. Isn't on housewives. Q https://t.co/0EnQITfTFl — Lonnieray (@Lonnielive1984) March 31, 2022

“Unsure you should be the morality police on infidelity in marriage…” a fan tweeted.

A fan replied writing, “You really shouldn’t use words like ‘infidenlity’ with @kellydleventhal – she’ll have to look that up somewhere. And she won’t use a dictionary (she thinks that’s something to do with porn). LOL.”

“Is this how you and your husband settle things?” someone asked.

“Will Smith has a wife others want to sleep with, which is certainly not a problem Rick Leventhal experiences,” someone tweeted. A fan replied to the comment writing, “Her personality and character throw looks WAY out the window. Shes vile with 0 class thru and thru.”

“And you wonder why you were fired?” a fan pointed out.

“That’s something you would do. You know..zero class,” someone wrote.

A few fans pointed out how un-funny the meme is.

“Yup definitely not funny,” someone tweeted.

“I don’t get it! Infidelity is not funny in any way shape or form!!” a fan tweeted.

“This [poop emoji] ain’t funny,” another fan wrote.

“Not cool,” someone said.

Chris Rock Speaks Out for the First Time Since the Oscars Slap ‘I’m Still Kind of Processing’

Within a few days of the slap both Smith and Pinkett Smith had spoken out about the incident which went viral within minutes of happening.

But it wasn’t until Wednesday night while doing a stand-up show, that Rock addressed the slap for the first time.

“How was your weekend?” he started his show saying. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

