Kelly Dodd Trashes Gina Kirschenheiter in New YouTube Video

When life gives you lemons, make a YouTube video.

In a recent video on Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal’s, YouTube channel, the couple recapped the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and came at Gina Kirschenheiter in the process.

“I’m just happy that Gina finally is doing something, because the last four years, she hasn’t really said or done anything to stir up any controversy,” Dodd said shadily in the video. “Now she’s actually making her money, she’s in the mix, finally.”





Play



RICK & KELLY’S RHOC SEASON 16 RECAP EPISODE 3 Kelly does NOT hold back with her opinions on several cast members including Gina, Dr. Jen (and her husband) and, of course, Heather Dubrow. You HAVE to watch the last five minutes… must see YouTube TV! Catch up on Patreon: patreon.com/rickkellyunmasked Follow us @rickkellyunmasked on Instagram & TikTok 2021-12-16T19:35:08Z

Dodd continued, referencing Kirschenheiter’s boyfriend, “I don’t speak to her anymore, because she’s so fake, and by the way, why is she with that loser?”

Dodd was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 11-15.

Dodd Has Also Slammed Other Cast Members This Season

This is not the first time that Dodd and her husband have slammed the other cast members so far this season. In another YouTube video where they recapped the second episode of season 16, Dodd called out Heather Dubrow for her expensive $36k sushi party that ended up going to waste after a massive fight broke out at her house.

“Well, first of all, if you have that much food, why are you letting it go to waste?” Dodd said in the video. “Send it to the Someone Cares food shelter like I do… I send all my leftovers over there. Especially throwing out numbers, $36,000, who does that?”

Dodd continued, “This is Heather, ‘I’m gonna buy a house in Cabo or Idaho.’ It’s all show and no go. Just do it. Don’t say you’re going to, talk is cheap. You don’t have a yacht, you don’t have a private plane, shut up with your money, you’re ridiculous.”

Kirschenheiter Has Admitted That She Felt ‘Pressure’ After Many Former Castmembers Were Fired Last Year

Even though Dodd and Kirshschenheiter may not be on speaking terms anymore, Kirschenheiter admitted during a recent podcast appearance that she felt “pressure” to make this season a good one after many of her fellow castmates were fired after season 15. Dodd, along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, were all let go last summer.

“I think it always crosses your mind, you know?” Kirschenheiter said on the Dec 14. episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “I mean you’re probably gonna get fired if you don’t think it’s a possibility, but I’m just happy to be here. Like, I just enjoy it. I like the journey and I like how it challenges me.”

Kirschenheiter continued, “I was actually relieved because for a minute I was like, ‘Oh, they fired half the cast, oh my gosh, it’s so much pressure now. And then, you know, to hear, Heather’s back. I was like, ‘Oh, this is way better.’ So, I felt really good about it. I was excited to meet her. I was excited to meet fancy pants and get to know her.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Makes New Claims About Randall Emmett on WWHL