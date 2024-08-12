Andy Cohen Pal Says Bravo ‘Couldn’t Do a Show Without’ Teresa Giudice

Andy Cohen‘s longtime pal Kelly Ripa thinks that Bravo simply can’t do a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” without Teresa Giudice.

“They couldn’t do a show without you,” Ripa said on the July 31 episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.

“I mean, thank you. I would hope not. So Bravo, I hope you’re listening,” Giudice responded. “I mean, listen, Bravo, you know, I guess they have a decision that they, you know, obviously that they’re going to be making. I mean, they all saw how happy I was. They really did. And they all tried to sabotage my happiness,” she added.

Giudice is the only full-time RHONJ star that has been on all 14 seasons of the show.

Many RHONJ Fans Want a Reboot

Since Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga are at odds with both parties disinterested in working things out, there has been talk of a RHONJ reboot.

As it turns out, many fans are ready for a cast shake up and many have expressed such on Reddit.

“I’ve loved NJ for so long but nope, a reboot is needed. We need a fresh vibe and fun drama. The last few seasons have been bad, and without the Gorga-Guidice drama there’s really nothing holding it together,” one person wrote.

“This franchise needs a reboot so badly, and it needs to be an entirely new cast not related to these folks. The show has been absolutely miserable for several seasons now,” someone else said.

There are also some fans who are hoping the show keeps the same cast.

“I don’t want jersey ruined like they ruined New York,” another Redditor added.

“The final scene this week was chef’s kiss, exactly what I want from NJ. It’s not perfect but it’s honestly a huge improvement. I’m not a fan of Teresa but I need to know what’s going on in her life, she’s such a fascinating character,” a fourth comment read.

Andy Cohen Isn’t Sure About RHONJ’s Future

Cohen, who serves as an executive producer on the show, has said that the franchise is not sustainable the way things are.

“It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it, but I will say this. It somehow worked this season,” he said on the April 11 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

More recently, Cohen said he’s not sure what will happen with the cast for season 15. On the July 31 episode of his SiriusXM radio show “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen made things very clear.

When a caller previously asked Cohen about a potential shakeup, he admitted to just “riffing.”

“She was kind of yammering on about Teresa and I said, ‘Who knows? Maybe it’ll be all fresh faces. ‘ And that was just me kind of in the mood,” he explained, adding, “I was also not definitively saying it’s going to be all fresh faces. I was like, ‘Maybe all fresh faces, maybe not.'”

