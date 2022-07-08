Real Housewives Star Dragged for Facetuning Daughter

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore’s recent Instagram post was a swing and a miss after fans quickly noticed what appeared to be a major Facetune fail.

Moore posted a photo of herself with her young daughter Brooklyn at Disneyland Paris and wrote in the caption, “It’s good to be back at Disneyland Paris. The first time we came was to celebrate Brooklyn’s first birthday and now she’s just months away from being 4! This is why I work so hard being a single mom now… I want her to always have Paris.”

However, shortly after posting the photo, the Bravo star deleted it, but not before it was saved and shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram. Here is that post:

Moore Was Blasted in Comments & Accused of Accidentally Editing Her Daughter’s Face

Many fans quickly noticed that Brooklyn’s face seemed as though it had been edited, as one side appeared to be drooping down, and took to the comments of The Shade Room’s Instagram post to call out Moore. “Not the facetune on Brooklyn!” someone wrote. Another said, “Why she edited that baby face like that lol.”

Someone said, “Is it me or the face tune mess with Brooklyns face as well.” One person commented, “Umm Kenya got some explaining to do.. the photoshop on Brooklyn’s face.. bc she fixed her’s… chileeeeeee.” One commenter wrote, “So she just gonna edit her face and not worry about what it did to Brooklyns?? Ugh ugh Kenya.” Someone simply asked, “Um…the photoshop?”

One person wrote, “Why the baby face look like it’s edited or something.” Someone said, “NOw why would she edit the pic like this.” Another person wrote, “Brooklyn look totally different.” One comment asked, “I think Kenya accidentally warped her daughters face when she face tuned.. y’all see it?” Someone said, “The photoshop fixed her face and melted the babies 2. We know you’re a single mother relaxxxxx.” Another person wrote, “Ummmm, Kenya used Facetune and f***** up her daughter’s face.”

One of the comments stated, “She edited her face to look perfect and made poor Brooklyn look crazy.” Yet another said, “She Facetuned tf out of this pic why Kenya why.” Someone else wrote, “Thats not brooklyn omg its like she edited it or something i had to go look at the baby on her Instagram real quick.”

Moore & Her RHUGT Co-Star Kyle Richards Hung Out in Paris at a Cocktail Party

Moore was in Paris, along with some of her other Housewives stars, for Paris Fashion Week. Hermès executive Michael Coste posted photos of himself with Moore, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke. On July 5, Moore posted a video of herself at an Alexandre Vauthier show at Paris Fashion Week.

Moore and her RHUGT co-star Richards actually linked up in Paris at a cocktail party, with photos of that event circulating on social media. An Instagram Live shared by Richards showing her with Moore at the cocktail party was posted on Reddit where fans discussed the “chaotic” meetup. “This radiates chaotic energy and I love it,” one person wrote. “I really liked Kenya & Kylie’s friendship on RHUGT, so I’m happy to see it still alive!”

