Kenya Moore Pens Tribute to Former Miss USA Who Died by Suicide in Manhattan

Kenya Moore, star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has posted a tribute on Instagram to her friend and fellow former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who died by suicide in New York City on January 30, 2022.

According to the New York Daily News, who spoke to police sources, Kryst “leaped from a common area on the 29th floor of the 60-floor building at 350 W. 42nd St. just before 7:15 a.m” on Sunday, January 30, 2021. The outlet reported she lived on the ninth floor.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, People confirmed with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner that her cause of death had been ruled a suicide.

Kenya Moore Says She Is ‘Devastated’ by the Death of ‘Glorious Human Being’ Cheslie Kryst in an Instagram Tribute

Moore and Kryst were both former Miss USA winners. Moore won her crown in 1993 while Kryst won hers in 2019 while representing as Miss North Carolina, according to People.

“I’m devastated I just found out about My friend @chesliekryst passing I just don’t know what to say what to feel this is crazy,” Moore posted with a photo of herself and Kryst. “We were always texting and talking and in constant contact laughing and sharing. Literally I just spoke to her last week. She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can’t deal with this. She made me so proud to call her my sister and the world proud. A true role model I looked up to HER! God please comfort her family the world has lost a truly special human being. I’m just so devastated.”

Several of Moore’s fellow housewives commented on the post offering their love and support.

“Heaven gained a beautiful angel,” RHOP’s Ashley Darby wrote. “She’s such an Angel,” RHOP’s Mia Thornton wrote.

Several housewives such as Kandi Burruss, Wendy Osefo and Bravo producer Andy Cohen left heart emojis and prayer hand emojis in the comments.

Kryst’s Last Instagram Post Wished ‘Rest and Peace’ to Her Followers

On January 30, 2022, the same day as her death, Kryst a photo with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace,” accompanied by a heart emoji. It was her final Instagram post.

In the comments, people flocked to share their sadness at her death.

“You will be missed my love! You were the sweetest. Heaven has gained another angel! I love you sm Rest easy,” former Miss Universe Gazini Ganados wrote in the caption.

“An angel who will be so greatly missed,” former Miss Universe contestant Siera Bearchell wrote.

“There are no words. Your light will continue to shine,” former Miss USA Nia Sanchez wrote.

“Sweet, beautiful Cheslie. I don’t really have words at the moment but I hope are resting peacefully now. Your legacy will live on forever. we love you,” former Miss USA Alyssa Campanella wrote.

At the time of her death, Kryst was working as a correspondent on “Extra” and the show released a statement on their official Instagram offering help.

This is how we’ll remember our friend — Cheslie Kryst at her very brightest,” the outlet wrote along with a video of Kryst. “Always happy, always vivacious. That is why we are so heartbroken, as today the world joins us in mourning. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.”

The Miss Universe pageant also released a statement.

“The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst,” they wrote on Instagram. “She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

