‘Real Housewives’ Star Responds to Reports of Suspension: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Kenya Moore has been suspended indefinitely by Bravo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news followed an incident in which Moore “allegedly displayed posters with explicit images of franchise newcomer Brittany Eady at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, Georgia.”

However, on June 15, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star seemed to deny the report during an Instagram Live.

“The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I’ll never understand it. Leave me alone. I’m a single mom. I’m out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I’m not getting anything. I’m taking care of my daughter on my own,” she said in the video, according to ET.

“I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever… people want to write,” she later added.

Moore has been a part of RHOA since its fifth season back in 2012. The franchise is currently filming season 16.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Moore for comment.

Kenya Moore Denied Any Wrongdoing & Bravo Is Said to Be Investigating

Moore seems confident that she won’t be leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast. Additionally, she denied any wrongdoing in a message posted on X.

“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she wrote on June 8. Moore seemed to welcome any investigation and is confident she will be “vindicated.”

“I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news,” she added.

Eady has also spoken out about the reports, suggesting that she was targeted by Moore.

“It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to Queens of Bravo.

According to People magazine, the network has yet to issue a statement about the alleged incident, but is conducting an investigation.

Kenya Moore Made the Cut to Stay on RHOA Amid Cast Shake-Up

Following season 15, there were rumors of a cast shake-up and fans were led to believe that all of the women on the Atlanta cast could be replaced.

“I’m not announcing anything, but we are on it and the casting is superb and it’s funny because I saw casting last week and last week I was thinking, ‘Okay, this is gonna be great. We have a sense,'” executive producer Andy Cohen said on the February 6, 2024, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“Now that we know Kandi [Burruss] is leaving, that also allows us to put other puzzle pieces together and figure out, ‘Okay, well, you know, where do we go here?’ and she’s a big loss, but I think, you know, it allows us to figure out the future and I guess this is me just saying I’m very excited about the casting that we have. Very,” he added.

In April, Moore announced that she joined season 16.

“I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere,” Moore captioned a video on Instagram.

