‘Real Housewives’ Star Addresses Divorce Rumors

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore weighed on on rumors about her divorce from her estranged husband, New York-based businessman Marc Daly.

Moore, 52, filed for divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage, but they still haven’t come to an agreement. The current gossip is that Daly wants Moore’s Atlanta-area house as part of the settlement, but Moore says that’s “not true.”

“The Moore Manor issue is not true, I can tell you that,” Moore told Entertainment Online ahead of the season 15 premiere of “RHOA.” “I don’t know where that came from. I’m hoping that we leave the relationship with what we came in with it.”

Moore moved into the home — which she dubbed “Moore Manor” — in 2016. She offered an official “tour” of the home to Bravo TV in 2021.

Moore said she “absolutely loves” her main bathroom — which she helped design — because it’s “so bright, clean and fresh.” It includes a lighted mirror, his and hers showerheads, and a heated toilet seat that “kisses your a**.”

The home also features a lavender and white glam room. “I know I’m always getting ready for a taping of ‘RHOA.’ Sometimes I do my own hair and makeup, and sometimes I have my full on glam team. The walls are made of glass, which took four days to complete. Moore also has her own makeup station, which is “so gorgeous and so professional.” The focal point of the room is a chandelier, that “brings the entire room together,” Moore told Bravo TV.

In an Instagram post taken inside her pool, Moore showed off two cabanas in teh background. “I love to swim,” Moore said in the clip, according to Bravo TV. “I just feel so blessed being able to have a pool, but when I didn’t I would swim at apartment complexes or at friends’ homes.”

Moore has been a part of the “RHOA” cast since 2012. The new season is slated to air via Bravo on May 7.

Moore Is Putting Her Daughter First

Moore wants to get passed the “drama” with her ex so they can focus on their daughter, 4-year-old Brooklyn.

“I’m hoping that there’s a light [at the end of the tunnel],” the former Miss USA winner told ET. “I feel that there is, we’re in a much better place. We have a mediation coming up, and I think that we just both have to come together for the sake of our daughter, so we can just move on to co-parenting and not any drama with us.”

Moore is putting her daughter first. “I just want to focus on my daughter,” the “RHOA” star told ET. “She deserves the very best, the very best father that she can have … I think once we put the divorce drama to bed, I think that he can focus on being a dad, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Moore Didn’t Want to Get Divorced

Moore said she took her vows “seriously,” but she wasn’t sure Daly had the same outlook on marriage. The couple eloped in 2017 on a private resort in St. Lucia, according to People.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore told People in 2019 after her split was first announced. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

Moore told People Daly wanted to put in the same amount of effort to make their marriage work. With Daly spending time in New York to look after his businesses, and Moore living in Atlanta, the distance became too much. She also said the communication was a problem, and that Daly didn’t want to go to counseling.