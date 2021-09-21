WATCH: Kenya Moore’s DWTS 2021 Premiere Performance

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” 2021 and she delivered her first performance on the premiere. With pro Brandon Armstrong as her partner for season 30, Moore executed the foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA.

Moore introduced herself as a “firecracker” from RHOA and said this year was huge for her because she turned 50 years old. When she met Armstrong, she said she had “no ballroom experience.”

Armstrong said he thinks he and Moore have great chemistry already.

Moore started off her performance on a red couch in the shape of lips. Following the set, Moore joked that she “felt old” next to Armstrong and that she felt like she had to “bring milk to the set” for him.

Moore received a 26 out of 40 for her first score.

Yay for Team Twirl!

Kenya Moore Asked Erika Jayne for DWTS Advice

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya Moore revealed that she asked former DWTS contestant Erika Jayne about competing on the hit show. Moore said, “We didn’t get into great detail about it, but she was like, ‘You’re gonna have fun, you know, be yourself, just give it all you got.’ So, I was excited about that.”

Other “Real Housewives” stars who have appeared on DWTS include Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kim Fields.

Moore Opened Up About Behind-the-Scenes Difficulties

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Moore said that rehearsals are going well but that so much dancing is taking its toll on her. She explained, “The dancing has been good so far. My rehearsals have been going great. A little bit of discomfort in some muscles and areas, but listen, it’s gonna be a little challenging. I’m not 20, I’m not 17. Some teenagers are here, it’s not gonna be the same.”

Moore is also facing some personal issues while competing on DWTS, as she filed for divorce from husband Marc Daly in May 2021. People reported that the couple separated in September 2019 and Radar Online stated that Moore is seeking primary custody of their daughter Brooklyn. In filing for divorce, Moore noted that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Daly is requesting joint legal custody of their daughter.

Moore also attended the funeral of former RHOA star Gregg Leakes, who died of cancer two weeks ago. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I was there to support. Gregg never, ever treated me any differently whether I was feuding with NeNe [Leakes] or not. And for that, I respected him so much, and he was just a kind, gentle, caring, supportive man, and she was really lucky to have him. Honestly, he is one of the nicest men I ever met in my life. To be there was a no-brainer.”