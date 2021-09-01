Kenya Moore Is Competing on ‘DWTS’: REPORT

Kenya Moore will be the latest “Real Housewives” star to compete on “Dancing with the Stars, ” according to a new report.

TMZ has revealed that the 50-year-old “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum will compete on the 30th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee and “Dance Moms” alum JoJo Siwa have also already been confirmed as celebrity contestants on the landmark season of the show.

Moore Will be the Fourth ‘RHOA’ Star to Compete on ‘DWTS’

Moore, who has been a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta” since 2012, has long eyed a spot on ‘Dancing With the Stars.” In 2016, she teased to the Atlantic Constitution Journal she could even be a ringer, which is a contestant who comes into the competition with prior dance experience and/or a huge fan base, per Pure DWTS.

“I’m a trained dancer since I was six years old,” Moore said at the time. “I have taken a lot of professional classes. I can really dance. I love imitating Beyonce. I’d love to bring my Keyonce to ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ ”

Moore will follow in the footsteps of fellow “RHOA” alums Nene Leakes, Kim Fields, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who have all been contestants on “Dancing With the Stars” in the past.

The only other Housewives city represented on “DWTS” is Beverly Hills. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alums Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Erika Jayne have all competed for the mirrorball trophy.

Reports of Moore’s ‘DWTS’ Casting Come a Year After Bethenny Frankel Reacted to Rumors of a ‘Housewives’ Ban on the Show

In October 2020, OK! Magazine reported that newcomer “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks issued a mandate that no more Housewives stars appear on “DWTS.” Banks is also an executive producer on the ABC dance-off. The report claimed that Banks “made it clear that she didn’t want any more ‘Housewives’ in her ballroom.”

“Tyra has never been a fan of the ‘Housewives,’ but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore,” an insider dished at the time.

“Real Housewives of New York City” veteran Bethenny Frankel fired back at the story, according to Page Six. “

In a tweet that was later deleted, Frankel wrote, “Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC. Also good to know — their casting director Deena [Katz], who I [love] has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

Banks later denied that she issued any type of ban and clarified that she has “nothing” to do with casting on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up,” Banks told Entertainment Tonight last fall. “There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”

Banks added that the women from Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise are some of “the biggest stars” in the country.

Banks’ publicist also released a statement to ET to say the supermodel is “a huge fan of the Housewives,” while a production source said, “’DWTS’ loves the Housewives.”

