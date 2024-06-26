‘Real Housewives’ Star Exits Series Amidst Suspension Mid-Filming

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is out. The peach-holder has officially exited the series after being suspended by production mid-way through filming the upcoming 16th season.

While Moore originally claimed, “I’m not going anywhere,” after her suspension (which followed an incident in which Moore allegedly shared inappropriate images of new castmate Brittany Eady, which Eady called “revenge porn”, during a filmed event at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa), TMZ shared that she had exited filming on June 25.

According to the outlet, Moore was not fired but rather reached the decision mutually with the team behind the show. Page Six quoted another source, who claimed, “It was made clear that Kenya wasn’t fired and nothing has been decided in terms of future seasons on the network’s end or Kenya’s.”

Kenya Moore Thanks Fans for Their Support

Moore shared her own thoughts on the matter in a June 26 Instagram post, which featured a series of photos and videos from Tortuga Bay Hotel in the Dominican Republic.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide? My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us. 🙏🏾 ***The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon,” Moore captioned her post.

Moore received support from many of her “Real Housewives” co-stars, with RHOA Friend of the Housewives Monyetta Shaw commenting, “Love you & Brooklyn!!! #blessed ✨ 💜 👑,” and her RHOA co-star Porsha Williams writing, “A beautiful vacation with your princess is exactly whats needed !!! ❤️ ❤️.”

Moore and Williams have been on RHOA together, and while the two have had ups and downs in their relationship (even getting physical during the season 6 reunion), the pair seemed to be getting along as Williams returned to filming for season 16.

Moore even posted in honor of Williams’ birthday on June 22, writing “Happy birthday @porsha4real what an amazing ride 12 years strong 🫶🏽,” with Williams responding, “Thank you boo ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”



Many fans were excited to see Moore and Williams together and on the same page in the new season, leading the fan account Queens of Bravo to share a black-and-white photo of the pair on June 25, writing “2024-2024” above it, mourning the dynamic duo being on the cast together.

Kenya Moore Wasn’t the Only ‘Housewives’ Star Suspended This Year

Moore was one of three Housewives stars suspended from filming in the past year, as “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin were briefly suspended after a physical altercation during a filmed event at Teresa Giudice’s house in September 2023. Unlike Moore, the RHONJ ladies’ suspension only last five days before they were both cleared to return to filming.

In light of Moore’s suspension leading to her exit from the series, Giudice sent her some love in the form of a June 26 Instagram story. The post read, “Love you beautiful!!” over four photos of the pair, who co-starred in the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”, which aired in late 2021.

