Cast Member Teases That These Two Housewives ‘Hooked Up’

The long awaited “strippergate” has finally reached The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The ladies took a cast trip to South Carolina earlier this year for Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. But the bachelorette party soon turned heads.

Earlier this year, a source shared with Page Six that during the party, some of the RHOA cast members started hooking up with each other. The source added that two others allegedly had sex with a male stripper, hence starting the “strippergate” scandal.

“There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” a source told Page Six in October. “They were so drunk.” The cameras captured the supposed hookups in the living room, but the source did not confirm if Bravo will air the footage or how much of it.

RHOA newcomer Drew Sidora teased that these rumors have some truth to the. Sidora filled in for her cast member Porsha Williams on a recent episode of Bravo’s Chat Room. The Real Housewives of Potomac star and co-host Gizelle Bryant asked about RHOA stars Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali’s flirty relationship. Ali previously revealed that More sent her a nude selfie.

When Bryant asked if fans will see the flirty connection play out over the RHOA season, Siodora hinted that there’s more to come. “I saw some things, but what happens at a bachelorette party stays at a bachelorette party so,” she said.

‘Strippergate’ Plays Out on the Newest Episode of RHOA

As of now, none of the RHOA ladies have confirmed or detailed the girl’s trip. But that all changes on the newest episode of RHOA, airing Sunday, February 21 on Bravo. In previews for the episode, cast members urge production to go home and to stop filming them.

“Hopefully, we can get you guys to turn off the cameras for a little while so that we can actually have fun,” Kandi Burruss says.

Crew members stayed until around 5 a.m., and that is when two ladies made their way to a bedroom to hookup with the male stripper, a source told Page Six. They added that they heard noises coming from the room sounding like people having sex.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source told Page Six. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.” The hookup lasted for about an hour.

The RHOA ladies discussed the alleged male stripper hookup at dinner the next night, but Bravo has not confirmed what footage will be shown.

Cynthia Bailey Hinted Some Ladies Had a Great Time at Her Bachelorette Party

Bailey has opened up about her bachelorette party and what went down before. “I believe quite a few of the ladies probably had a better time than I did in the end,” she shared with People in December. “They all enjoyed my party very much so. I can’t say too much about the bachelorette, but I will say that we had a lot of fun. Some more than others.”

She added, “Disclaimer, first of all, my bachelorette party was a surprise. I didn’t see it coming. And I was surprised by a lot of things that happened that night. So, kudos to Kandi Burruss-Tucker for throwing such an amazing bachelorette party … I had a great time and was very entertained.”

