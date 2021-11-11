Kenya Moore Speaks Her Mind on NeNe Leakes’ Possible Return

Kenya Moore reacts to the news that former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes might be interested in returning to the franchise.

On November 3, 2021, NeNe appeared on the talk show, “The Talk” and expressed her openness to returning to the show she helped make famous.

“Yeah, sure. I’ll return to the show,” NeNe said on the show. “I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’d be happy to return to the show.”

Now Kenya, her former co-star of seven seasons, is speaking out about her thoughts on a potential return.

“You know, I don’t know. I know she has a lot of fans and people love her, and definitely she has made her mark on the show and she made the show what it is,” Kenya said on E! Online’s Daily Pop. “I think that interview was from her, you know, wanting to come back.”

It sounds as though NeNe’s return is dependant on the contract, of which Kenya says she has no inside information.

“Whether there’s a future for her there in terms of with the network or, you know, the higher-ups, I can’t really speak to that.”

While appearing on Daily Pop, Kenya hinted that the beef we see in the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” trailer between her and Ramona Singer might be a little bigger than we thought.

“I’ve never spent any real time with Ramona, I’ve just heard about her,” Kenya said on the show. “You know, her reputation precedes her. And I just think that I was calling her out a lot about her behavior before we even started the trip.”

According to Kenya, Ramona put the girls at risk of COVId-19 while they were in the bubble.

“I was like, ‘Oh, no. You’re not going to put my health at risk,'” she said. “I think I just kind of called her out, and she didn’t like that.” Kenya Formed a Friendship With ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Luann De Lesseps View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) Despite Kenya not getting along with RHONY’s Ramona, there was another lady from the Big Apple who Kenya did get along with … Luann De Lesseps. “I thought Luann would be like very, ‘Oh, I’m a countess,’ you know, and she wasn’t that way,” Kenya said told Daily Pop. “So I was really pleasantly surprised and we got along great. We have a lot of things in common, and she’s just one of my favorites.” Luann seems to have returned the friendship and sent Kenya well-wishes when she began competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” “Congratulations girl!” she wrote on Instagram on September 8, 2021. “You know I’m so jealous!! But happy for you!! Hating you & loving you at the same time.” Kenya, Ramona, and Luann join Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey, New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Guidice, and Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards on Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” which begins airing on November 18, 2021.

