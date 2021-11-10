Kenya Moore Reveals Why She Called Out Ramona Singer on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

The “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” was not all fun and games. When all-star cast members from the New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Beverly Hills branches of the Bravo franchise traveled to Turks & Caicos to begin filming, two East Coast ladies clashed from the get-go.

In the trailer for the Peacock Housewives spinoff, RHONY’s Ramona Singer is seen saying “f*** you” to RHOA’s Kenya Moore.

“What you’re not going to do is say f** you to me,” Moore claps back. “Who the f*** do you think you are, Ramona?”

In a new interview with E! News Daily Pop, Moore revealed why things became so “tense” between her and the “Real Housewives of New York City” star.

“I’ve never spent any real time with Ramona, I’ve just heard about her,” Moore told the outlet in a November 8 interview. “You know, her reputation precedes her. And I just think that I was calling her out a lot about her behavior before we even started the trip… exposing the girls to COVID after we were, like, in the bubble, and being a negative influence. I was like, ‘Oh, no. You’re not going to put my health at risk.’ I think I just kind of called her out, and she didn’t like that.”

Singer Revealed She Tested Positive For Covid-19 Earlier This Year & She Was Criticized For Traveling During the Pandemic

The Real Housewives all-stars, which also includes Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and Kyle Richards, filmed their holiday trip during the spring of 2021, per Entertainment Weekly.

In May 2021, Singer tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Singer told People that both she and daughter Avery both tested positive for the antibodies, but never tested for the virus despite having symptoms. She said she had symptoms, including headaches and tiredness, in February before testing was widely available, while her daughter experienced flu-like symptoms and loss of taste and smell in March.

Singer said she took precautions while traveling to Florida during that timeframe.

“When I was on the plane, I wore a mask the whole time, I wore gloves the whole time, and I was washing down everything,” she said. “I was — and continue to be — extremely socially responsible.”

But some of her RHONY co-stars were unhappy with her behavior, especially since production from the Bravo reality show had come to a halt and cast members were told to stay in the Big Apple.

A production source told TMZ that Singer’s castmates were “livid” after seeing her traveling to St. Barts and Florida during the show’s filming hiatus and reportedly not wearing a face mask.

Singer Got Into a Fight With Moore on the First Day of Filming ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Moore and other Housewives had other issues with Singer besides her COVID-19 behavior. On the first day of filming the “Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff, Singer caused problems while picking out a bedroom in the shared vacation house.

According to Radar Online, reporter Anthony Dominic revealed at the time, The Housewives have arrived at the house in Turks & Caicos. I’m told Ramona instantly ran to get the best bedroom and has pissed off the other women. She has already called Kenya a b*** and they haven’t even been there for an hour.”

Dominic later hinted that her fight with Moore didn’t end well and that, “Ramona did NOT get the best room.”

