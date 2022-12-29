‘Real Housewives’ Star Shades Ramona Singer Over RHONY Exit

Fans had mixed reactions after “The Real Housewives of New York City” veteran star Ramona Singer announced her departure from the franchise after 13 seasons. She shared the news back in November 2022 amid the franchise’s major shakeup and split into a new cast and another “Legacy” show.

This week, Kenya Moore from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shaded Singer when she told Page Six that “It was time for her to go.” She then cast doubt over whether Singer actually left of her own accord and asked, “You think she ‘left’? No ‘Housewife’ ever leaves.” At the time of Singer’s exit, the publication reported that she hadn’t been offered a spot on the “Legacy” lineup with other past fan favorites.

Moore, who’s been a main cast member on RHOA for several seasons now, is set to appear on the upcoming Fox unscripted series titled “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The show will see several celebrities taking part in “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the actual special forces selection process,” according to its official description.

Moore said that if Singer’s looking for a new reality series after the “Real Housewives,” she shouldn’t give Fox’s new show a try. “Ramona would get booted off within the first hour,” Moore laughed.

Kenya Moore & Ramona Singer Had a Major Feud on the 1st Season of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

It’s no surprise that Moore didn’t seem affected by Singer’s exit from RHONY as the two women notably feuded on the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Singer and Moore appeared in the season, which premiered in November 2021, alongside Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards.

The inaugural RHUGT season was filmed at the Triton Luxury Villa in Turks and Caicos but the drama between the two ladies began before they even arrived in the Caribbean. During the flight, Moore asked Singer about flirting with another man while she was married to her now ex-husband Mario Singer. Singer replied by raising her voice at Moore, “Yeah, cause I was getting f****** divorced, b****!”

Moore asked, “excuse me? Why are you calling me a b****, what’s wrong with you?” She then told Singer that the language was “unacceptable” and she wouldn’t tolerate Singer calling her that word again on their trip. “I don’t know how f***** up you are in New York, but b****, we’re not going to do this.” Singer was also disrespectful toward Moore on other occasions during the trip and repeatedly called Moore by her RHOA nemesis’ name, Porsha Williams.

Kenya Moore Said Appearing on the New ‘Special Forces’ Show Made Her Realize She Wants to Have Another Child, With or Without a Partner

During her recent interview with Page Six, Moore went into greater detail about appearing on Fox’s new show and said it had a big impact on her wanting to have another child.

The RHOA star shares a 4-year-old daughter with her estranged husband Marc Daly and said she’d been unsure about having a second child. “As soon as I left the show, I felt strong,” she spilled. “I was like, ‘I can do it.’ I was so in my head and thinking all the things like, ‘I’m not married anymore, I’m getting older,’ all of that.”

However, once she filmed “Special Forces,” she said she felt peaceful and decided that she was going to have another child, either “on my own or not.” The show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” will premiere on Fox on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

