‘Real Housewives’ Star Reacts to Rumored Return to Show After Exit Mid-Filming

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore departed the series midway through filming for the show’s upcoming 16th season after the network suspended her for allegedly sharing “revenge porn” images of one of her castmates, claims that Moore has denied.

In October 2024, rumors began swirling online that Moore was returning to film additional scenes for the new season, which has yet to be given a premiere date by Bravo. Moore addressed these rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she explained, “I think it’s wishful thinking from the fans, you know? I really have a great fanbase. Not followers, but real fans, and people who really care about me, that want to see me, that miss me. But listen, like I said, I’m not going anywhere, I’m here [just not on the show].”

While Moore didn’t get too into the details surrounding her RHOA departure, she did tell ET host Brice Sander, “I’ll be there as soon as we can talk more about that.”

What Has Kenya Moore Been Doing Since Leaving RHOA?

Moore went on to tell the outlet how she’s been in her time since leaving RHOA, and shared, “Honestly I’m so busy and there are projects that I can’t talk about right now but when I tell you I have not been busier, and being a businesswoman also I’m learning that it’s really tough right now. Because having a distraction from your business is sometimes just that, and now that I can really focus on all of the things that I really love and want to do, especially with my daughter involved, it’s a good time.”

Aside from working on her businesses, which include the recently opened Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, Moore has been taking time for herself since her RHOA departure. She’s shared updates from multiple international trips with her daughter Brooklyn on Instagram, including a Mother’s Day trip to St. Lucia and a trip to Kenya, going on safari during their time in the country.

Kenya Moore is Releasing a Book With Her Daughter

Inspired by her travels with Brooklyn, Moore has also announced that she and her daughter have co-authored a new children’s book, “Brooklyn Bound: Paris”, which was published on November 3.

“She watches mommy work all the time, but I think this project was a little more personal for me because I was watching her make her own little books. She would come home and she would have these paper stapled together and she would write her own stories and draw her own illustrations, and I was like, ‘You know what? This is really good. This is a great opportunity to teach her how to be an entrepreneur,'” Moore told ET about the new venture.

Moore also confirmed that she made the illustrations using artificial intelligence (along with the help of an editor), learning how to prompt AI to make the images of cartoon Brooklyn roaming around the City of Lights.

