Fans Think ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Back After Being Fired

Some “Real Housewives” fans are convinced that Kenya Moore will be back on the Atlanta franchise after all.

Moore parted ways with Bravo while filming season 16 of the popular show. The reality star faced an indefinite suspension from filming in June. Reports indicated that Moore shared explicit photos of co-star Brittany Eady, per People magazine.

Some reports indicate that Moore agreed to leave the show, while others — including People’s — claim that she was fired. Either way, some fans are convinced that she’s back and that she will have a larger role on season 16 after all.

Fans Reacted to the Rumor That Kenya Moore Was Returning

In a Reddit thread started on October 26, 2024, more than 100 social media users weighed in on Moore’s possible return.

“Rumors have been swirling for the last 24 hours that Kenya Moore is BACK on RHOA after producers and Bravo voiced they are very unhappy with the material they have. The rumors started because a Kenya fan account who interacts with her regularly posted a cryptic tweet and other sources turned up saying they’ve heard the same thing. The most reliable source is Bravo Babe who said she heard the same thing,” a Redditor stated, kicking off the new thread.

“They know Atlanta is on shaky ground already, and losing Kenya would likely have killed it. NY is on life support and NJ is in limbo, they can’t also lose Atlanta,” one person wrote.

“This will be a very interesting season intro if Kenya gets a tagline, gets removed for the middle batch of episodes, Phaedra is added to the intro if she’s a late start main cast member, and then Kenya is added again to the intro. And then who knows if Cynthia got upgraded from Friend to the main cast,” someone else said.

“I would say she’s at least back part time. I’d be shocked if she wasn’t. Britt has said in interviews that we’ll get to see the whole saga play out on the show. Drew also confirmed this when she was on Two T’s in a Pod. If nothing else they’ll air all her footage,” a third comment read.

Kenya Moore Was Excited to Return to RHOA

Moore expressed excitement about her return to RHOA on social media before filming began.

“I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere,” Moore captioned a video on Instagram on April 12, 2024.

When rumors about what may have happened with Eady started floating around, Moore held her ground.

“The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I’ll never understand it. Leave me alone. I’m a single mom. I’m out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I’m not getting anything. I’m taking care of my daughter on my own,” she said on her Instagram Stories, according to ET. “I’m not going anywhere, despite all the stuff surrounding whatever… people want to write,” she added.

While it’s unclear how big of a role Moore will have on the new season, it does sound like fans will be happy with what they see.

In an interview with Variety, RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen noted that he was watching the new season of the franchise and said he was excited about it.

“Frankly, the show that I’m really into right now is ‘Atlanta,’ which I’m six episodes into the new season of. So usually I’m looking ahead,” Cohen told the outlet.

