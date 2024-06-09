‘Real Housewives’ Stars Respond to On Camera ‘Revenge Porn’ Claims

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is currently filming its 16th season with three brand-new Housewives on the cast — Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley — one of whom is already entangled in drama with longtime RHOA star Kenya Moore.

Reports came out on June 7 that Moore had presented attendees at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa event with posters of Eady allegedly performing oral sex, with Page Six reporting that Eady was not present at the event. Since then, both Moore and Eady have released statements on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me about what took place at the event yesterday. I am still processing the nasty, low, disgusting, vile things that was done to try to hurt me. BULLYING and revenge porn is never okay,” Eady wrote in a June 7 Instagram story, which was screenshotted and reposted on Twitter by Queens of Bravo.

Eady went on to share the definition of “revenge porn” and potential legal consequences of it in another story post, adding, “In Georgia, the distribution of sexually explicit images without the consent of the person depicted is considered a criminal offense. […] Violating Georgia’s revenge porn law is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.”

Kenya Moore Denies ‘Revenge Porn’ Claims

Moore posted her own June 7 Instagram story, writing, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

After that, Moore followed up with a June 8 tweet where she added, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16 🔥.”

While fans will have to wait and see the Kenya Moore Hair Spa event play out on RHOA when season 16 airs (a premiere date has not yet been set by Bravo), one fan account, The RHOA Talk, shared a tweet on June 9 that includes a short video from the event, as well as a photo of the posters Moore allegedly revealed at her event.

In the video event, Moore mentions that she opened up about the struggles she’s had with her new hair spa business, though she doesn’t mention Eady by name. The only poster visible in the photo only includes text, no images, with the heading “Insurance Fraud H*.” Eady is an insurance agent who offers masterclasses on how to join the industry.

Kenya Moore & Porsha Williams’ Friendship is Going Strong

While Moore may be at odds with one of the new RHOA stars, her relationship with returning peach holder Porsha Williams is better than ever. Williams’ return to the franchise was announced in February 2024, a couple weeks after Moore told Page Six of her former frenemy, “I think we made great TV together. You know, I think we’re the best frenemies. Some of the best times on that show have been created with me and Porsha. Some of the most iconic moments have been created with us being on screen together. So I feel like that magic could still exist if she comes back.”

Williams shared a photo of the two of them together on May 23, writing, “Girls run the world! #WorldStop #TheMoment 🔥 @kenya X @porsha4real,” and fans of the ladies were thrilled to see them together.

“I. LOVE. THIS. !!!!! (Also – you two COULD run the world!),” “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen wrote.

READ NEXT: 2 More RHOBH Stars Set to Appear in RHOC Season 18