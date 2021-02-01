Kenya Moore Talks RHOA Strippergate

During a recent interview, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore opened up about the drama that’s about to ensue on the show. Earlier this year, while filming, blogger Love B. Scott alleged that Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam had a rendezvous with a male stripper during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in Charleston, South Carolina. So, what does Moore have to say about this?

“I heard a lot — and other people heard a lot, very specific things. Very specific things and very specific voices,” Moore revealed during a recent sit-down with Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t think that it’s fair that people will call that pot-stirring. We are a cast, and we are in a cast house, and if something happens like that in a cast house while you are working, then it should be discussed. You can’t do that at McDonald’s! You can’t go in the bathroom at McDonald’s and have sex with someone and think it’s OK because hey, you know, you were in the closet. No. You’re at work.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday night on Bravo at 8/7c.

Other ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Stars Have Also Commented on Strippergate

Moore is not the only one who has weighed in on the alleged incidents that went down on the trip. During a recent interview with TooFab, Cynthia Bailey broke her silence on the matter. “I can only really speak truly to the actual party — the after parties, not so much,” Bailey recently told the outlet. “While I was tapping out after the bachelorette party, some people were just getting ready to tap in.”

Bailey continued, telling TooFab, “I mean, everybody was having fun and wildin’ out a little bit before I went to bed, but I was just like, what else is new, these girls definitely like to have a good time. I thought that was pretty much the end of it, but apparently the party went on a little longer than I imagined it would have.”

Kandi Burruss also weighed in on the stripper scandal while speaking with E!. “Here’s the thing,” Burruss explained to E!. “I was put in charge of the bachelorette party. Now you know very well that if I have anything that I’m in control of I’m gonna do my best to make sure that everybody has a good time. So since I was in charge I just did my best to make sure it was a very over-the-top night that everyone would definitely remember and that’s what I did. And so let’s just say that these girls definitely got a night that they will never forget.”

Porsha Williams Did Not Deny The Allegations

Even though strippergate is just a rumor so far, Williams didn’t seem to deny the allegations during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was what it was,” Williams said to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t really understand why it had to turn so negative. Maybe we’ll kiki about it at the reunion. I’m still ready to have fun!”

However, Williams may not be the only one who had some fun with the other Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies. In October, a source revealed to Page Six that during the bachelorette party, multiple members of the cast were allegedly hooking up with each other. “There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl. They were so drunk,” the source told Page Six.

READ NEXT: Tanya Sam Accused of Cheating on Fiancé Dr. Paul Judge