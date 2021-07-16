Kevin O’Leary Talks Experience Working With ‘Crazy’ Bethenny Frankel

Kevin O’Leary is speaking out about his experience working with former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel on “Shark Tank.”

During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, O’Leary revealed what it was really like to work with the Skinnygirl mogul.

“I know Bethenny quite well,” O’Leary said. “She’s got a lot of energy as you know, and you know, she, everybody has their own style. Actually. I’ve done deals with Bethenny. We have, we have a deal called Snarky Teas together, which has done quite well. So, but you know, everybody’s their own crazy chicken. And she is definitely on the scale of crazy chicken.”

When Yontef asked O’Leary what Frankel would rank on the scale, O’Leary replied, “On the crazy chicken index, she’d be a 15. You know, on I’m that old adage it goes to 11. Well, she goes to 15 on the crazy chicken scale.”

O’Leary continued about Frankel, “I think she’s just her, you know, she’s her own self and she sticks up for herself. Nobody’s difficult to work with. They’re all competitors. I mean, it’s not like, you know, every, nobody’s the same and that’s, I think it’s the, it’s the unpredictability of what’s going to happen. That makes the show so interesting to watch. You have no idea what she’s going to do.”

Frankel was a guest “shark” on the show during seasons 9 and 10.

Frankel Once Said That She Brings a ‘Different Perspective’ to ‘Shark Tank’

During a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Frankel said she believes that she brings a “different perspective” to the show.

“You can learn so much from these Sharks,” Frankel told the outlet at the time. “You can learn so much from the entrepreneurs pitching the ideas, and maybe, you know, somebody can learn something from me. I do bring a different perspective. I think that this was an interesting, creative choice and I’m excited to get in there and rock it.”

Frankel continued, “I’m honest and I’m creative and I’m a marketer and I’m an idea person. I think that I can crystallize my ideas and thoughts in a concise way, and on television like that, you have to be able to get your thoughts across, you know?”

Frankel Thought That Appearing on ‘Shark Tank’ Was a ‘Smart Choice’

During another 2017 interview with CBS News, Frankel also explained why she felt like going on “Shark Tank” was a “smart choice” for her and her business.

“I think it’s a smart choice,” Frankel said. “You know, they’re a little more conservative than I am. I think I bring something different to the table, which will be good. I mean, I’ve been that person with that idea, begging somebody to listen. You know, ‘Anyone who will listen, please help me.’ You’ve got to be so intent and strong in your idea, and I was.”

At the time, Frankel also explained why she can get harsh with the contestants. “I think it’s important to tell people how hard it is because you don’t want to watch people blow their retirement fund on a pipe dream,” Frankel admitted. “I think I’m a realist, for sure.”

READ NEXT: Nicky Hilton Speaks Out About Mom Kathy’s RHOBH Future