RHONJ Alum Criticizes Teresa Giudice’s Intelligence

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola did not hold back when sharing her thoughts about her former co-star Teresa Giudice’s December 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” appearance. While playing a game on the talk show, Giudice shared she did not know that President Joe Biden resided in the White House. After being questioned by Andy Cohen, the RHONJ star guessed that Biden lived at former president Donald Trump’s resort, Mar-a-Lago.

While recording a December 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, DePaola criticized Giudice’s response during her “Watch What Happens Live” interview.

Kim DePaola Shared Her Thoughts About Teresa Giudice

During the “Behind The Velvet Rope” interview, DePaola shared she believes Giudice is “simple” following her “Watch What Happens Live” remark about Biden. The fashion designer then compared her former castmate to the character Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks, from the 1994 film of the same name.

“They said ‘Where does Joe Biden live?’ She had no clue, I don’t even know if she knows Joe Biden is the president and then Andy goes ‘Come on Teresa. Where does the president live?’ and she goes ‘Mar-a-Lago?’” said DePaola. “You can’t write this s***. If you Tre huggers come at me and say she’s not as simple – I’ll use the word simple — as Forrest Gump – very simple as Forrest Gump… I can’t get into Teresa’s head because she didn’t know, she didn’t know. They finally said ‘the White House’ and she said ‘yeah, yeah, yeah.’ What? Like that’s really above and beyond. ”

DePaola also asserted that Giudice exhibited “rude” behavior while filming the December 2022 “Watch What Happens Live” episode.

“There was other things she was really rude about other things that Andy asked, I don’t remember. she is getting rude,” stated the 61-year-old.

Teresa Giudice Shared Information About RHONJ Season 13

Giudice wed her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. Her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga were not in attendance at the wedding ceremony. While speaking to Us Weekly in December 2022, Giudice hinted that fans will get some insight into her feud with the Gorgas during RHONJ season 13.

“It’s going to blow your minds away, it’s very sad. And I think everybody is going to get a true reading of like wow, like people thought a certain way about me and then they are going to be like, wow we were so wrong,” said the mother of four.

Giudice also asserted that she tried to “keep the peace for so long” with her brother and sister-in-law while her late parents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga, were still alive.

“It’s not happening anymore. Like I’m done. And after [fans] watch the season, I think everybody’s going to be like — their minds are going to be blown away,” said Giudice.

The Bravo personality also clarified she is no longer sad about her falling out with the Gorgas.

“I’m totally fine,” asserted the RHONJ star.

