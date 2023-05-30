RHONJ Alum Criticizes Margaret Josephs’ Behavior at Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D., criticized RHONJ star Margaret Josephs’ behavior at Teresa Giudice’s August 2022 wedding in RHONJ season 13, episode 13, on the May 27 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef.

While recording the podcast episode, DePaola referenced that Josephs stated she found it “upsetting” that Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, did not attend the wedding after events that transpired at Dolores Catania and Paul “Paulie” Connell’s party in season 13, episode 12. During RHONJ season 13, episode 13, Josephs told Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider that she did not “feel good dancing the night away” when the Gorgas were not at the wedding. Fessler said she would leave with the fashion designer because they arrived in the same car together for the ceremony. Josephs later informed Catania that she was going to “slip out” after Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, walked into the reception. Fessler and Josephs left the wedding before Ruelas and Giudice had their first dance.

In the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola stated that she did not believe Josephs needed to “slip out” of the wedding.

“You don’t go to someone’s wedding and be snide about it, ‘oh we’re going to sneak out the back door.’ Like who do you think you are? Do you think Teresa gave a flying f***,” said the former RHONJ personality. “You didn’t need to sneak, girl, you didn’t have to sneak with your Fessler person. You could have walked out the front door and Teresa would have went ‘bye.’ Stop making yourself bigger then you are. I mean I don’t even know why you showed up.”

She then stated that she believes Josephs attended Giudice’s wedding because she is “nosy” and wanted “the paycheck.”

Dolores Catania Revealed Teresa Giudice Was Upset About Margaret Josephs Leaving the Wedding

In the May 23 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Catania, who was a bridesmaid at the wedding, said that Giudice “was very upset” when she told her that Josephs had left early. Giudice also stated that she believes Josephs should not have attended the wedding. In addition, she said Fessler “called [her] later to apologize.”

“My thing is if [Josephs] didn’t want to come she shouldn’t have came … She came for a photo op to check out the epic wedding because I know she didn’t want to miss that out,” said Giudice.

In the same “RHONJ After Show” episode, Josephs stated that she “celebrated” Giudice and “watched her get married.”

“I got to see her. She looked beautiful, I got to speak with her. But I can’t dance the night away and enjoy myself the whole night while Melissa and Joe aren’t there,” said Josephs.

She also stated that she “would hope that Teresa would understand and not care” about her decision to leave the wedding.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Wedding

During a joint May 2023 E! News interview with Ruelas, Giudice spoke about her wedding special. She shared that she appreciated that she had a lively ceremony.

“It was like dancing all night long. I loved it. I had the most fun ever,” said the mother of four.

Giudice also noted that her daughters, Gabriella Giudice, and Milania Giudice, got upset after Jennifer Aydin brought up that Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga decided to not attend the wedding.

“My kids got upset, like, I’ve heard clips of it, when my brother was mentioned because my kids didn’t want my brother to be mentioned that day at all, they just wanted for him not to be brought up, but I was totally fine with it. They got upset about it because Jennifer had asked me a question,” said Giudice.