RHONJ Alum Kim DePaola Claims Teresa Giudice Tried to Get Her Off the Show

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D, appeared in several seasons throughout the series. Her last appearance was in the show’s eighth season, which premiered in 2017.

While recording a February 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, DePaola noted that she used to have a close friendship with her former co-star Teresa Giudice. The former Bravo personality acknowledged that she repeated rumors that Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, were both unfaithful in their marriage during season 8, episode 8. She asserted she did so because Giudice had “talk[ed] behind her back” and stated that she did not “need” DePaola on the show in RHONJ season 5. The 61-year-old noted that she did not appear in the show’s sixth season but made a return during season 7.

“I was telling the truth and the reason why it happened that way is what she did to me and you’re going to get me off the show as your friend – well, I came back on the show as you’re not friend. You know, we all got to watch out for ourselves,” stated the Posche owner.

Kim DePaola Shared She Would Like ‘Some Closure’ With Teresa Giudice

The RHONJ alum shared she was upset by Giudice’s assertion that she did not need to be on the series as her longtime partner, Michael Dinello, had passed away. DePaola also noted that she believes Giudice “made this pact” with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, to be united while filming.

“The producers told a very good friend of mine, [Giudice] basically said ‘she’s doesn’t need Kim D, she don’t need her.’ I had just lost my love of my life of 13 years. She knew that it was a nice little paycheck for me,” said the former Bravo star.

DePaola asserted that she “was a good friend” to Giudice and advocated for her well-being. She also shared that she wished the “Skinny Italian” author would have been transparent about her desire to get along with the Gorgas.

“All she had to do was come to me and say ‘Kim, I made a pact with my family, I don’t want to fight with them anymore. No more Melissa bashing,’” stated the RHONJ alum. “And I would have said, ‘okay fine. Who are we fighting with next? Like who do you want to fight with.’ Like that’s me. And I was already friendly with Melissa and Joe after that, we were fine. But she does things behind people’s back.”

During the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola shared she would like to spend time with Giudice to discuss their fractured friendship. She revealed she wanted “some closure” with her former co-star.

“I would just want her to understand how she hurts people too,” said the RHONJ alum.

Teresa Giudice Rekindled Her Friendship With Jacqueline Laurita

Giudice and her former RHONJ co-star Jacqueline Laurita rekindled their friendship in February 2023 after they met up for a lunch in Las Vegas. While recording an episode of former RHONJ producer Carlos King’s podcast “Reality With The King,” in February 2023, Laurita shared she had an enjoyable experience with her former RHONJ nemesis. She revealed that she was “excited to see her” despite their contentious past.

“We literally almost – it was almost like running towards each other to hug each other,” shared the mother of two.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Reuniting with Jennifer Laurita

Giudice spoke about reuniting with Laurita during a February 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The RHONJ star shared that she wanted to reconnect with her former co-star because her stepson, Nicholas is autistic, like Laurita’s son, Nicholas.

“I’ve been thinking about her a lot because we’ve both have Nicholases, my stepson is Nicholas, and they both have autism, so she’s been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars and so I reached out to her,” explained the “Skinny Italian” author.

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.