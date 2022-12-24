DWTS Alum Ripped for ‘Ridiculous’ Christmas Party Outfit: PHOTO

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum was criticized for the casual outfit she wore to a formal Christmas party.

Kim Kardashian was a contestant on the 7th season of DWTS in 2008. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star didn’t last long on the celebrity ballroom competition; pro dancer Witney Carson once called her one of the “worst” celebrity dancers on the show. And now, nearly 15 years later, some fans think the way the 42-year-old mom of four dresses is the worst, too.

Kim Kardashian Was Slammed for Wearing Black Leather Pants & a Crop Top to a Formal Christmas Party Hosted By Kathy Hilton

In December 2022, Kardashian was a guest at a formal Christmas party hosted by“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton. The bash was held at Hilton’s Bel-Air, California home on December 17, 2022, and it featured a star-studded guest list that included Heidi Klum, Paula Abdul, and more according to The Daily Mail.

Photos from the party showed the Hiltons and other guests dressed in festive party attire. Paris Hilton wore a red lace dress and her mom donned a long, red tartan plaid gown.

But Kardashian wore black leather pants and a belly-bearing concert shirt from the throwback West Coast hip-hop tour, “The Up in Smoke Tour,” that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Cube back in the day. The tour took place during the summer of 2000, according to Spin.

Fans reacted on social media, with some questioning why Kardashian was so underdressed.

“Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?” one fan asked. “Next time please send an invitation with dress code for the party to the Kardashians and include the Holidays colors to choose,” another added.

“Kim wore a horrible outfit to a holiday party,” another commenter wrote. “Kim looks ridiculous in that outfit,” another agreed.

“Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party,” another critic chimed in.

“Is she trying to dress like North? She looks so out of place in the pics,” another wrote. “So weird,” another agreed.

According to The Sun, Kardashian wore the same casual outfit earlier in the day while celebrating her nephew, Mason Disick’s, bar mitzvah at the Los Angeles restaurant Offsunset.

Kim Kardashian’s Kids Don’t Always Like the Way She Dresses

Kardashian has four kids from her marriage to Kanye West: Daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. In October 2022, the four kids accompanied their famous mom to Milan Fashion Week, according to People.

Kardashian’s kids are also sometimes fashion critics when it comes to what she wears. In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian revealed that her eldest daughter, North West, is particularly “opinionated” about how she dresses.

“She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black,” Kardashian revealed. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

