Kim & Kyle Richards Attend Family Gathering Without Kathy Hilton: VIDEO

The Richards family had a get-together, but one major family member was missing.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, shared an Instagram video of a gathering at a family member’s house and revealed that not everyone made it to the hang out.

“On a rare Saturday a couple of weekends ago ALMOST the whole family got together just to hang and we had the best day,” she captioned the clip. “It’s the little moments for me.”

Kathy Hilton Was Noticeably Missing From the Family Get-Together

The video, which can be seen above, showed a snippet of an indoor/outdoor get-together and gave a rare, casual look at the celebrity family.

As a Patrick Watson instrumental played, fans saw former RHOBH star Kim Richards sitting on the floor while rocking a little boy, presumably one of her grandsons, as she sat across from her sister, Kyle Richards.

A sunglass-wearing Nicky Hilton sat on a couch and looked on, while her sister Paris sat outside with her feet propped on a table as she perused her phone. Farrah tagged several of the guests, including her aunt Kim’s daughter, Whitney Davis, and Kyle’s daughters Sophia and Alexia Umansky.

“Such a beautiful day,” wrote Kyle Richards in the comment section.

“So happy to see your mom & aunt hanging again,” another fan added of Kim and Kyle.

“OMG Big Kathy is smiling down on y’all #blessings,” another wrote, in reference to Kim, Kyle, and Kathy’s late mother, Kathleen Dugan.

Fans know that the RHOBH sisters had a major feud while filming early seasons of the Bravo reality show. Kyle and Kathy also had a falling out over Kyle’s decision to produce “American woman,” a TV show that was loosely based on their family, per Us Weekly.

In a scene that aired during the 11th season of RHOBH, Kyle told her husband, Mauricio Umansky, that her relationship with her sister Kim was “not amazing, obviously it’s a strained relationship.”

She also revealed she and her two sisters are rarely on good terms all at the same time.

“When Kathy and I were going through our problems they were ok,” Kyle said of her siblings. “And there’s times Kim and I are okay and neither of us are talking to Kathy. It seems that we hardly get all three of us on the same page at the same time.”

Kathy Hilton did not appear in the new family video and she was not tagged by Farrah.

Kim & Kyle Skipped Kathy’s Birthday Party

There have been rumors that the Richards sisters are once again feuding, following filming for the most recent season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with Kyle and Kathy.

According to Page Six, both Kim and Kyle skipped their sister Kathy’s 63rd birthday party at the West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on March 15. The party guests included Kyle’s bestie Faye Resnick as well as her RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke. An insider told the outlet that Kyle was unable to attend her sister’s party because she “was filming.” RHOBH season 12 filming wrapped in February, so it’s unclear what she was working on.

Page Six noted that Kim skipped Kathy’s party because she “had a commitment” with one of her three daughters.

Kyle previously told Vulture that it was her daughters and nieces who have helped resolve family feuds in the past.

“You know, I’ve had situations in my own family where we weren’t speaking during the holidays,” she revealed. “And, you know, it actually took our own kids kind of bringing us back together to fix things. …It really is just about family and forgiveness.”

