Kim & Kyle Richards Update: Are the RHOBH Sisters Talking?

Kyle Richards recently found out she was on her sister’s do not call list. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appeared blindsided on the Bravo reality show when she found out that her older sister Kim Richards changed her phone number without telling her.

In an awkward scene with her eldest sister Kathy Hilton, Kyle revealed that she was worried about Kim after not hearing from her for a while. In the scene, which was filmed last fall during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyle said of Kim, “I’m worried about Thanksgiving. Imagine you don’t have your husband, your kids and you’ve been in quarantine all the time.”

Kathy revealed she had talked to Kim for three hours and confirmed she was “really nervous” about the pandemic.

“Maybe that’s the reason, “Kyle said. ‘Because I texted her and didn’t hear back.”

“You have the wrong number. Kim changed her number,” Kathy told her.

“She did?” a stunned Kyle asked.

Kathy also noted that Kim told her “this was supposed to happen… and she said for us all to have this quiet time out to figure out where we want to be in life.”

‘She sounded great,” Kathy added.

Kyle Opened Up About Her ‘Strained’ Relationship With Kim

‘RHOBH” fans know that the Richards sisters have had issues ever since the first season of the Bravo reality show when Kim was also a main cast member. On the season 1 finale, Kyle outed Kim as an alcoholic. The sisters also engaged in a nasty fight over a dog bite during a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

In the new “RHOBH” episode, Kyle talked to her husband Mauricio Umansky about her relationship with Kim.

“We’re not not talking,” Kyle said. “It’s not amazing, obviously it’s a strained relationship.”

She added that the three sisters are rarely on good terms at the same time.

“When Kathy and I were going through our problems they were ok. And there’s times Kim and I are okay and neither of us are talking to Kathy. It seems that we hardly get all three of us on the same page at the same time.”

In a confessional, Kyle also added that she invites Kim to things and that she doesn’t come.

The Three Sisters Recently Went Out to Dinner Together

In April 2020, months before the “Real Housewives” scene with Kathy was filmed, Kyle told Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” that Kim was self-quarantining in her own home. Kim has four adult children, but she spent months at home alone during the pandemic, per Bravo TV.

But in a more recent interview with Digital Spy, Kyle teased that Kim could make a cameo on the show next season.

“I think that’s highly likely,” Kyle said. “I mean, the fans have really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over. My sister [Kim] was really uncomfortable. We were filming during COVID and getting tested, and all that. She was very nervous. She, like, didn’t even leave her house. She was one of those people that just didn’t leave their home, they were so scared.”

Kim has also finally left her house. In late May 2021, The Daily Mail published photos of Kim, Kyle, and Kathy all decked out for a night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood. The celebrity siblings posed outside of the celeb hot spot, so all seems well—for now.

