RHOBH’s Richards Sisters ‘Unrecognizable’ in Throwback Photo

The Richards sisters are currently known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but they’ve also been familiar faces to TV and movie fans for decades.

Kim and Kyle Richards and their sister Kathy Hilton all started their careers as child stars in the 1960s and ‘70s, but by the later 1980s they scaled back on acting and focused on motherhood. Before “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” debuted in 2010 with Kim and Kyle as main cast members, fans hadn’t seen the three sisters on the small screen in years. Kathy Hilton joined the cast as a “friend of” the Housewives in season 11, according to BravoTV.com.

With such a long time in the spotlight between them, it’s no wonder that the celebrity sisters have changed drastically since they first shot to fame as young stars decades ago.

The Richards Sisters Looked Very Different in a Throwback Photo Taken in the 1980s

Nearly 30 years before “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered, the sisters posed for a family photo while spending the day together. In the pic, which resurfaced on the Bravo By Betches Instagram account, a teenaged Kyle was dressed in a big-buttoned jacket and wore her hair in braids as she stood next to her oldest sister Kathy, who rocked a shoulder-padded striped blouse and had one hand on a baby stroller. Kim Richards rocked bangs as she stood on the other side of Kathy, with a young child, possibly Kathy’s daughter Paris Hilton, in front of her.

In the comment section, fans couldn’t get over how much the three women have changed over the years. One commenter zeroed in on Kyle’s ‘80s brows, while others weighed in on the celebrity sisters’ bangs and shoulder pads in the throwback pic.

“Big hair, don’t care,” one fan wrote of the trio.

“Looked up 80s bangs in the dictionary and found this pic,” another joked.

“All unrecognizable,” another commenter added of the future RHOBH stars.

The Richards Sisters Posed Together at a Family Event in February 2022

The Richards sisters have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have spent a lot of time together over the past several months. Not only did Kathy join RHOBH, in part to spend more time with Kyle, but she also hosted a three-day wedding extravaganza for her daughter Paris in November 2021, which included plenty of time with her whole family.

And there will be more family moments – and photos ops – to come. In February 2022, Kyle Richards shared a pic to her Instagram page as she posed with her siblings at a joint engagement party for her daughter, Farrah, and Kim’s daughter, Whitney.

Fans couldn’t believe how young the sisters, who are now in their 50s and early 60s looked, although some felt the photo was heavily filtered.

“Hardcore filters on all. Lord,” one commenter wrote.

“Botox is not enough. Thank God for faceTune/faceapp,”another wrote.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back