Kim Richards Reveals the Real Reason She Doesn’t Talk to Ex RHOBH Bestie

Kim Richards revealed her side of her ongoing feud with Brandi Glanville, and it sounds like the two former co-stars should agree to disagree.

The ex “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars used to be best friends, but they stopped speaking in recent years.

In April 2021, Glanville told Entertainment Tonight that Richards stopped responding to her texts and emails, but that “nothing happened to have us not be talking.”

“I don’t know what’s going on with her,” Glanville said of Richards at the time. “It’s sad because I do love her.”

In August 2021, Glanville confirmed to Bravo’s “Chat Room” that she was still on the outs with her onetime bestie. “Kim and I are not speaking at the moment and I have zero idea why,” Glanville said at the time. “This happens very often with us. …We take breaks because we will murder each other.”

But after Richards recently revealed that Glanville did something that upset her, the “Drinking and Tweeting” author clapped back to say the story is not true.

Kim Richards Blamed Her Feud With Brandi Glanville on a Social Media Post

In 2019, Richards revealed that she had a medical scare. At the time, she told OK magazine that she had surgery after a questionable mammogram.

“They just had to take out some stuff and biopsy it and so there’s a little more to it …it was scary,” Kim told the magazine. “I’m just relived it’s over,” she said before adding that the procedure took place right before that year’s BravoCon and she had been unsure if she’d be able to make the gala.

“I’m a little sore because a couple people keep coming up and grabbing me and I still have stitches all over the front, so … Ow,” she added.

In a July 2022 interview with E! News, Richards revealed that it was after the breast cancer scare that she fell out with Glanville, claiming her former friend posted a photo of her online without her consent.

Richards explained that while filming a “guest” scene for RHOBH after her procedure, she asked Glanville to look at her stitches because something felt off and she was afraid she had “popped a stitch.”

“There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me,” Richards revealed. “I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks. And that picture was posted. I’m sure it was by accident but…I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down.”

Richards added that she asked Glanville to “please” delete the photo but that the “Unfiltered” podcast host ignored her request.

“Then she called later and I said, ‘I asked you to take that down,’ and she said, ‘It’s nothing, it was a picture.’ So she didn’t find the harm in it,” Richards revealed, before revealing that was the last time she talked to Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Told a Very Different Story About Her Estrangement From Kim Richards

On July 21, 2022, Glanville reacted to Richards’s story on Twitter. “I love you [Kim Richards] But your recollection is off,” Glanville tweeted. “Please show me that picture that you’re talking about because that never happened. In fact well after that moment in time you did my podcast and when we went into Covid I even drove you to the emergency room. #receipts.”

Glanville previously told Bravo’s “Chat Room” that she and Richards had an argument in a hot tub and stopped speaking afterward. “We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don’t know what happened — I know what happened — but we’re not talking at the moment,” she said. “The hot tub fight, it literally was like, ‘Where are the cameras?’ She was drowning me.”

Glanville also once claimed the beef was over a “threesome” rumor that circulated about her, Richards, and their former co-star Carlton Gebbia. On an episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, Glanville told her listeners, “Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” and teased that her friend was “upset about this threesome rumor.”

“I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton, Kim, and I,” she said. “Those are two of my favorite girls. They’re people I’m actually friends with. And that’s where I think it all started.”

