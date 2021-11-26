Kim Richards Stuns in Rare Family Photo at Carnival

Kim Richards posed for a rare photo with her family.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed with her daughters and several other family members at an event held during the three-day wedding celebration for her niece, Paris Hilton.

Kim, 57, has not been seen in public much over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a season 11 episode of RHOBH, Kyle Richards revealed that her sister Kim even spent the holidays alone in 2020 because she was afraid of getting the virus.

Kyle also told Digital Spy that Kim was too “nervous” and “uncomfortable” to make a cameo on the Bravo reality show during the height of the pandemic.

“She, like, didn’t even leave her house,” Kyle said. “She was one of those people that just didn’t leave their home, they were so scared.”

But based on her recent social media feed, Kim is back and looks better than ever.

Kim Posed With Her Daughters, Sister & Nieces During a Colorful Celebration

In a photo shared on her Instagram page, Kim looked happy and healthy as she posed with two of her daughters, Brooke Weiderhorn and Kimberly Jackson, as well as her sister Kyle Richards, nieces Alexia and Sophia Umansky, and a relative from her mother’s side of the family.

In the pic, Kim wore a neon green jacket as she threw her head back and smiled. She captioned the post to reveal that she was at the Neon Carnival with her “favorite people” and “favorite food” (that’d be Fatburger). The carnival was held on the Santa Monica Pier as the second event of Paris Hilton’s wedding weekend, according to Page Six.

In another photo, Kim posed by the carnival’s burger stand to show off her complete outfit, which featured baggy leather pants and neon yellow sneakers. Kim also had the sides of her hair pulled into youthful ponytails.

Fans commented on the photos to tell Kim that she looks “fabulous.”

“Gorgeous girl. Lookin so good, “ one fan wrote.

“Stunning queen,” another wrote.

“Comeback queen plsssss,” a third added.

Others were happy to see Kim reunited with her sister Kyle.

“Makes my heart happy to see you to back together as sisters should be,” another fan wrote. “Be thankful for each other and love yourself and your family.”

Kim Also Attended a Friendsgiving Celebration With Her Sister & a Former RHOBH Star

Kim is clearly enjoying being back in the public eye. A few days after posing for photos at the family wedding, she was a guest at a Friendsgiving dinner at her sister Kyle’s house.

In a video shared to Kim’s social media page, she was seen laughing it up with her sister and pal Teddi Mellencamp as they danced and sang Teddi’s dad John Mellencamp’s 1980s song “Jack and Diane.” Kim looked glamorous in a white silk blouse as she spent time with her family and friends.

“[Kim] you look awesome and happy. Continue to shine bright,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

It’s unclear if the Friendsgiving was filmed for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Videos shared on Kyle’s Instagram story showed several cast members, including Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK, at the party. Fans are hoping to see Kim make a cameo on her former reality show.

“Love you Kim! Will you be back holding a diamond?” one fan asked.

