Kim Richards’ Daughter Celebrates Bachelorette Weekend With Family

The daughters of Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton came together for a celebratory weekend in honor of Kim Richards’ daughter, Whitney Davis.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars’ daughters gathered in Malibu, California for a bachelorette weekend for Davis ahead of her June 24, 2023 wedding to Luke Graham White.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Famous Cousins Celebrated at Carbon Beach House in Malibu

Whitney is the daughter of Kim Richards and her former husband, oil tycoon heir Gregg Davis. In 2021, just after her cousin Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum, Davis got engaged to White.

One month before her wedding date, Davis’ half-sisters, Brooke Wiederhorn and Kimberly Jackson, pulled out all the stops for a special weekend for her with friends and family members.

On her Instagram stories, Wiederhorn re-shared photos of the bachelorette weekend in honor of Davis at the Carbon Beach House located in Malibu. The bride-to-be was tagged in the pics along with her two sisters, as well as her cousins Paris and Nicky Hilton, Farrah Brittany, and Alexia and Sophia Umansky. In one shot, a large group of guests sat down at a large dining table in an art-deco style room with an ocean view.

The celebration was curated by Bach Best Friend and featured a cocktail hour and dinner for the “bride tribe” catered by Plates by Lisa.

Other photos shared on social media included a look at several bottles of Casa Del Sol tequila, the brand touted by Kathy Hilton on the 12th season of RHOBH, and a menu for “Whittles Bach Bar” that featured margaritas with names such as “Bach S*** Crazy Blood Orange” and “Put a Ring on it Passionfruit” as well as a Sassy Bach Sangria drink.

Party favors included heart-shaped sunglasses and rhinestone-covered drink cups. There was also a video of some of the party-goers singing karaoke backed by a live band.

Paris Hilton also shared pics from a girl’s night out to celebrate Davis’ upcoming wedding at Shore Bar in Santa Monica.

“Shoutout to these two for planning the weekend of my dreams,” Davis captioned a pic of her and her sisters.

Paris Hilton Previously Threw a Bachelorette Weekend For Kim Richards’ Eldest Daughter

RHOBH fans know there has been a lot of drama between Kyle Richards and her older sister, Kathy Hilton, and the two stopped speaking following the filming of the RHOBH reunion last fall. Kyle has also feuded with Kim in the past.

Despite their moms’ on-and-off drama, the cousins have remained close. Hilton’s daughters Paris and Nicky previously hosted a bachelorette weekend for Kim Richards’ eldest daughter, Brooke .

According to Bravo TV.com, the celebrity cousins partied in Las Vegas to celebrate Brooke’s marriage to Thayer Wiederhorn. The festivities included a night at Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me” residency and a stop at Beacher’s Madhouse.

And some of the cousins even work together now.

In early 2023, Davis started working at the Agency, the real estate brokerage firm founded by her uncle, Mauricio Umansky, who is the husband of her aunt Kyle, per People. Davis’ cousins, Farrah Brittany, and Alexia Umansky, also work at The Agency. The firm is also featured on Netflix reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

