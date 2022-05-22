Kim Richards Joining ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff in Thailand: Source

Kim Richards could be making a return to the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Richards joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in season one and was a full-time cast member for five seasons. For the next two season, Richards appeared in a “friend of” role before taking season 8 off completely. She made a couple of appearances in season 9 and 10, mainly because her sister, Kyle Richards, was still on the show.

Over the past several years, Richards has been focused on her family life and her sobriety. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former reality television star has been to rehab four times as of 2019.

It has been a few years since Richards has appeared on the RHOBH but it sounds like she may be ready to make a comeback, of sorts; there is a rumor that Richards will be joining the cast of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3.

Richards May Be 1 of 8 Women Joining the Next Season of UGT

Although it’s no clear whether or not “Ultimate Girls Trip” will be picked up for a third season, there are already rumors that production is working to form a brand new cast.

“I have it on good authority this is happening! Can’t wait!! I wonder who else is going, rumor has it this is fully cast,” read a caption on a post by Instagram fan account, Your Moms Are Watching.

In a subsequent post on the account’s feed, all eight rumored women for the third season of the spinoff were revealed. They include Lisa Rinna, Lisa Barlow, Karen Huger, Erika Jayne, Gizelle Bryant, Shannon Beador, and Heather Gay (in addition to Richards).

“Word on the street is these women will leave for Thailand soon to film RHUGT3,” the caption read.

Ultimate Girls Trip has been streaming on Peacock, but the first season was so popular, Bravo ended up airing it, too. Season 2 will begin streaming on Peacock on June 23, 2022.

Fans Have Reacted to the Rumor That Richards Will Be Joining RHUGT Season 3

It didn’t take long for the rumors about Richards to hit Reddit and fans have weighed in on her possible involvement.

“There’s literally zero merit behind this, some fan threw it together and I don’t see how anyone even believes they’d bring Kim in for a week of drunk debauchery with a cast member she absolutely hates. I’m tired of these posts and the gullible ppl who eat them up. Like use your thinker a little harder,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the potential cast.

“Kim seems like an odd man out. Everyone else is currently on their cast… And then Kim? And 3 from BH not only one from OC? It just doesn’t make sense to me. They’d have a 2nd OC person before having a 3rd BH person who isn’t even a housewife anymore,” someone else added.

“Kim Richards should not be on television. I do not mean this maliciously. Genuine concern for her over all mental/emotional well-being,” a third person weighed in.

“I really have a soft spot for Kim, but I think being on a reality show is the worst for her. I think she & Rinna did finally mend fences & Robyn was singing the praises of Erika & how she treated her & Gizelle & she should be given the benefit of the doubt, so all those salivating over Kim vs Rinna & Gizelle vs Erika would probably be disappointed lol,” a fourth comment read.

Interestingly, many fans think this information nothing more than an Instagram rumor, and several feel it’s “fake” news.

