Kim Richards Welcomed First Granddaughter: PHOTOS

Kim Richards recently welcomed her third grandchild—and it’s a girl!

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s eldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, recently gave birth to her third child with husband Thayer Wiederhorn.

In October 2022, Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton hosted a baby shower for the expectant mom, and over the holidays the child was born.

Kim Richards’ Daughter Shared Photos of Her Newborn Baby Girl

Richards has four children from three past relationships: Brooke Brinson Weiderhorn, Chad and Whitney Davis, and Kimberly Jackson. Eldest daughter Brooke is the first to have children. She welcomed sons Hucksley Andrew and Hunter Montgomery in 2016 and 2019 respectively, per Page Six.

But in late 2022, her first granddaughter was born. On December 16, 2022, Brooke posted the first photos of her newborn daughter and hinted that the baby came two weeks earlier than expected. Several photos showed the newborn swaddled in hospital blankets, and others showed her at home wearing matching pajamas with her brothers. Other pics featured the doting big brothers holding their baby sister.

“Happy due date Sawyer Brinson Wiederhorn,” Brooke captioned the slideshow. “Our family has spent the last 12 days soaking up every minute with our sweet & precious girl. We love you so much.”

Brooke also shared holiday photos as the two boys posed in front of a Christmas tree while holding their new sister. “Santa already brought us the best gift this year,” Brooke captioned the photos.

And on January 4, 2023, Brooke posted a video montage of the first month of baby Sawyer’s life. “One month with our girl,” The mom of three captioned the clip shared to Instagram. “We love you Sawyer.”

Brooke’s uncle, Rick Hilton, commented on the post with, “I can’t wait to meet Sawyer – Uncle Rick.”

Kim Richards Loves Being a Grandmother

Kim Richards has not posted any photos of her newest grandchild yet, but she definitely loves being a grandmother. Her Twitter bio lists her as “Gramma,” and she has posted photos with her grandsons in the past.

Shortly after her first grandchild Huxley was born, Kim’s sister Kyle Richards revealed that her older sister thrives as a grandmother.

“Kim is so happy. She’s loving having a grandson,” Kyle told The Daily Dish in 2016. “She’s in her element with that baby. “

Nearly two years later, Kim told People that being a grandmother had her enjoying a “peaceful place” in her life. She then gushed about her grandchild, telling the outlet, “He’s super outgoing, animated, super lovable, calls me Nana.”

“He’s so smart,” she added. “He sings and he loves to dance,” she added. “We put him in the car seat and he immediately wants the radio [on]. He makes these faces, he loves music. He’s just extremely loving and a happy baby.”

In 2021, Kim posted an Instagram video as she played on a swing at the playground with Huxley and Hunter. “I LOVE MY GRANDSONS SOOO MUCH,” she wrote. “These two know they have my heart.”

As for the newest addition to the family, Kim knew ahead of time that her daughter was expecting a baby girl. In a baby shower photo shared by Kathy Hilton in October 2022, the expectant mom posed with her guests at the pink-themed party. “Showering our gorgeous mommy @brookewiderhorn and her baby girl. We can’t wait to meet her!” Hilton captioned the post.

