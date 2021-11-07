Kim Richards Returns to Social Media With Video Message for Fans

Kim Richards made a surprise return to Instagram with a video message for her fans.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a video to reveal that she was scheduling some live calls with fans on Cameo after a lengthy absence.

In her announcement clip, Kim wore her hair in braids and she was dressed casually in a tie-dye sweatshirt.

“I’ll just start with I miss you guys,” she said to her followers.

Kim revealed that she was inspired to greet her followers after a fan reached out to her on Cameo and asked her if she would return to the video-sharing site to record a message for a friend who was getting married.

Kim also announced that she was giving her fans a deal. In the caption to her return teaser, she promised fans a five-minute live phone call and a photo at the end if they wanted one. The price for the one-on-one session on the Cameo app was $40.

“Looking forward to meeting and chatting with all of you,” Kim captioned the clip.

Fans Reacted to Kim’s Video Message

Kim was out of the public eye for a long stretch of time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her new video was her first post to her main Instagram feed since July 2021. In her previous post last summer, the Bravo TV veteran was seen playing on a swing at a park with her grandsons Hucksley and Hunter Weiderhorn.

With such a long gap between her posts, fans were thrilled to see Kim back on Instagram. Several followers commented on the video to tell Kim how much they have missed seeing her on social media and how happy and healthy she looked.

“We missed u kim u look soo good,” one fan wrote.

“Hi Kim you’re looking fantastic your skin is glowing 🔥Wow so great to see you buzzing about keep being the best fabulous Kim. Much Love,” another added.

Other fans also begged her to consider returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alongside her sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“Hi sweet Kim miss you on the show……..Great to see you here,” a fan wrote.

“We need a Richards sister show,” another added.

Fans Were Worried About Kim After Some of Her Past Cameos Leaked Online

Kim appeared happy and healthy in her video less than three months after fans questioned some of her past Cameo videos. In August 2021, a commenter posted to Reddit to suggest that Kim appeared intoxicated in one of her videos. The comment came two months after Kyle Richards defended her sister when someone said she looked “high” in a photo that was posted omline.

According to Reality Blurb, Kyle told fans on Twitter that Kim was just anxious after not being out in public for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim has been vocal about her past rehab stints and sobriety ever since she admitted that she was an alcoholic during the “RHOBH” season 2 reunion.

At BravoCon 2019, the former child star also revealed that she was “very glad” that she was able to share her sobriety journey with her fans and that she hoped some of her setbacks would serve to help others.

“There were a lot of people that were going through similar struggles that I’m so glad reached out and that I could help,” she said at the time, per Us Weekly.

