Kim Richards Gives Update on Her Relationship With Sisters Kyle & Kathy

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” know that sisters Kim and Kyle Richards have had a very rocky relationship. At the end of the first season of the Bravo reality show, Kyle called out Kim as an alcoholic during a fight in a limo.

10 seasons later, Kyle was seen telling her husband, Mauricio Umansky, that her relationship with Kim was “not amazing, obviously, it’s a strained relationship.”

In a new interview, Kim opened up about the current status of her relationship with her youngest sister, and how she feels about her eldest sister Kathy Hilton’s stint on the Bravo reality show.

Kim Richards Revealed She Hasn’t Seen Kyle Since February 2021

The last photo of the celebrity siblings all together was shared in February 2022, and it turns out, that’s the last time they were all together. In a post shared on Instagram in early 2022, Kim, 57, posed with Kyle, 53, and their eldest sibling, Kathy Hilton, 62, during a joint engagement party for Richards family cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Whitney Davis. In November 2021, Kyle’s eldest daughter, Farrah, got engaged to Alex Manos, and a few weeks later, Kim’s daughter, Whitney, accepted a proposal from Luke Graham White, according to Reality Blurb.

In a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Kim confirmed that the engagement party was the last time she saw Kyle, but she also downplayed a family feud.

“I haven’t seen her,” the former child star said of Kyle. “I did text both of my sisters the other day and Kyle wrote me back, ‘I love you Kim,’ and when I see the words, ‘I love you,’ I cry. I love both of my sisters so much. …I don’t have a bone to pick with either one of my sisters.”

She added that her relationship with both of her sisters is “great” and that they never actually “fight.”

Kim explained that she used to live just down the street from Kyle but no longer does, so she doesn’t see her as much as she used to. In a separate interview, Kim admitted she misses seeing Kyle on a regular basis.

“I’m okay with Kyle,” she told E! News. “I wish I could see her more. I wish we could spend a little more time together. I spend more time with Kathy than Kyle and I do miss my sister. I know she’s balancing 100 things and we all are.”

Kim Richards Reacted to Kathy Hilton’s Rocky RHOBH Season

While Kim left RHOBH years ago, in 2021 her sister Kathy joined the cast as a “friend of” alongside Kyle, who is still a main cast member. There have been rumors that Hilton had a meltdown during a girls trip to Aspen and asked to go home, according to Page Six, and a season 12 trailer also showed Kyle in tears after Kathy seemingly talked negatively about her behind her back.

In an interview with Access, Kim said she supported Kathy joining RHOBH “100 percent” at first, but wasn’t so sure when she signed on for a second season.

“When this season came I just felt like, I wasn’t sure about it,” Kim admitted. “So I …just kind of stepped back. I did say to her ‘I don’t know,’ Now I’ve heard it didn’t go as well and I think if anything it just made me sad. I’ve cried a little bit over it. And I don’t watch the show right now… to hear they’re not doing well, it hurts me. It brings back memories for myself, and more than anything I just want us to love each other. You can’t force things, but I want it to be wonderful.

Kim said when she saw a RHOBH trailer teasing the drama, she felt sad for Kathy.

“It hurt me for her.” She said. “It gets edited differently, so I don’t know what the real story was. I do love both of my sisters and want them to put things behind if they can and not look at what’s been stirred. We say things in haste when we’re angry.”

Kim also made it clear she’s not picking sides between her siblings and that she has reached out to both of them.

“There’s not a ‘side’ for me because I love them both,” she said. “I truly love my sisters so much. I have a different relationship with each of them. I haven’t seen what it is [that happened] and neither one of them have really told me… and could be ‘fake,’ too. So I was waiting to talk to my sisters to find out.”

