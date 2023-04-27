Kim Richards Supports Sister Kyle at Charity Event: PHOTO

Kyle Richards had support from her family when she hosted an important charity event for a cause that is close to her heart.

In April 2023, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hosted a Night of Music in honor of her late best friend, Lorene Shea. Shea died in 2022 following a struggle with mental illness, according to Page Six. She had been best friends with Kyle since they were 7 years old.

The benefit for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) took place at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles, California, and Kyle’s family members, including her sister Kim, were on hand to support awareness for mental health.

Kyle Richards Posed With Her Sister Kim & Singer Morgan Wade

In photos posted to social media on April 26, 2023, Kyle posed with her sister, Kim Richards, and her friend, singer Morgan Wade. The RHOBH star wore black leather pants and a “Life is beautiful” necklace as she posed at the event. while Kim wore a white blouse and red leather pants.

Other photos featured Kyle with her RHOBH co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley, and another pic showed all four of her daughters – Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia – all dressed in black and surrounding her. Other photos included Shea’s family members.

In the caption to the post, Kyle revealed that it was a difficult night to get through. “Last week I hosted a Night Of Music in honor of my late best friend Lorene Shea,” she wrote. “It was an emotional night made easier being surrounded by Lorene’s family, friends, and loved ones as well as mine. Having us all together made for a very special night while raising awareness & money to support those struggling with their mental health.”

Fans reacted to thank Kyle for hosting such an important charity event. Others were happy to see the show of support from Kim. “Love seeing sisters together,” one commenter wrote.

Longtime RHOBH fans know that the Richards sisters have had their share of family struggles over the years, and Kyle’s most recent estrangement involves their oldest sister, Kathy Hilton. While speaking on “Watch What Happens Live” in May 2022, she revealed that Shea’s death got her talking to her sisters again. “Oddly enough this whole situation of losing my best friend Lorene has brought, you know, my sisters and I are speaking again, because they’ve also known Lorene since she was seven,” Kyle said at the time. “So you know, life works in funny ways.”

Kyle Richards Revealed She Has Been Going to Therapy Since Her Best Friend’s Death

In May 2022, Kyle Richards shared a heartbreaking Instagram post as she announced the sudden death of her childhood best friend. “I never imagined I would be posting something like this …this is my best friend Lorene … my best friend since I was 7 years old. My other half,” she wrote, before revealing that Shea suffered from “debilitating depression” in the months before her death.

“All who loved her rallied around her and did everything that could be done to get her help. But the system is broken. The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed. … The system failed her!” Kyle wrote.

In an April 2023 interview with the US Sun, Kyle revealed that she started to go to therapy to deal with her loss.

“I’ve been going to therapy a couple of months now,” she said. “I find it to be very helpful. Zoom and face-to-face, a combination of both depending on our schedules. Years ago I did it just for my anxiety, but this time it was more specific because I’ve obviously had kind of a rough year.”

She added that she felt “helpless” when Shea died and now wants to spread awareness of mental health issues and support for survivors.

In an April 2023 interview with E! News, Kyle’s daughter, Alexia Umansky, revealed that her mom also uses exercise as a release. “She works out so hard…and she lives a very healthy lifestyle,” Alexia said. “And she always preaches, kind of reaching at deeper meaning. And I know she finds that in her exercise. And I know, obviously, she’s had a rough year losing her best friend and I think she finds such a release in exercising.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.