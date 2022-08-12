Kathy Hilton Gives New Update on Kim Richards

Let’s talk about the sister.

During an August 10 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kathy Hilton gave an update on how her sister, Kim Richards, is doing these days. Richards was a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 1-5, and has made the occasional cameo on the show ever since.

“She’s great,” Hilton said during the episode to “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen. “She said hello, I told her I was coming to see you,”

“She did?” Cohen replied. “Love Kim. She loves turtles.”

“She loves turtles,” Hilton echoed.

“Did she always love turtles?” Cohen asked.

“She’s loved animals, lizards, turtles, she’s like, a character,” Hilton said.

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Cohen Recently Invited Richards to Return to ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in July 2022, Richards revealed that Cohen had recently called her to offer her a spot back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In the past, Richards had struggled on the show because it often created rifts between her and her sister, Kyle Richards, who also stars in the franchise. Today, the two seem to have mended their relationship, but Richards is still up in the air on whether or not she would want to return.

“So, [Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen] did call and he said, ‘You know, we want you back…’ and it was very– I love Andy — and so I said, ‘I thought you were calling me to offer me my own show!’ Seriously!” Richards told the outlet.

Richards continued, telling the outlet, “I have to think about it. There’s certain things that, you know, I would want — or I wouldn’t want — and so, I never say never, ’cause the last time I said I would never talk to a human again and it was Brandi Glanville and we became best friends! So, I don’t say never, I just say it’s not for me. It wasn’t for me then, and I don’t know what the future brings.”

Richards Also Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Her Sister, Kyle Richards

Richards also recently gave an update on how she and her sister, Kyle Richards, are doing today. The past few years have been rocky for them, as Richards stopped speaking with her sister when she produced a sitcom in 2018 called “American Woman,” which was based on their childhood and mom, Kathleen Richards.

“I’m okay with Kyle,” Richards told E! News in July 2022. “I wish I could see her more. I wish we could spend a little more time together. I spend more time with Kathy than Kyle and I do miss my sister.”

Richards also admitted to the outlet that she didn’t always feel “respected” by her other castmates while on the show. “I came into this very respected in my business,” Richards said. “And of course I made mistakes, but I didn’t feel respected by the people that I was working with any longer and then that wasn’t okay for me. I’ve worked hard to love and respect myself today, so if I go back, I just have to feel that respect again.”

