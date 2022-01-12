Kim Richards Upset About Rules at Paris Hilton’s Wedding, Kathy Hilton Says

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, exchanged vows at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air estate back in November 2021, according to Page Six. The home is currently owned by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who purchased the estate for a whopping $61.5 million back in May 2021, according to Dirt.

“As a little girl, I always told myself that I would get married at my grandfather’s former estate,” Hilton told Vogue before her nuptials. “I imagined having my fairy tale wedding here, and it’s amazing that it actually came true. This estate brings back so many memories, and it means so much to be here surrounded by family and connected to all my loved ones on this day,” she added.

However, having the wedding at someone else’s house meant that there were some restrictions, and one of those restrictions included the use of cell phones — and that specific rule really bothered some of the wedding guests, including Paris’ aunt, Kim Richards.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Thought an Exception Would Be Made Since She Was Family





Kim was a guest at her niece’s wedding, but evidently wasn’t too thrilled about the rules that were put in place for the ceremony and following reception.

During a sit-down interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on January 5, 2022, Kim’s sister, Kathy Hilton, explained that Kim actually got upset because she wasn’t allowed to have her cell phone at the wedding.

Andy asked Kathy about a report that he read that said that Kim was unhappy with the cell phone rule. “I even left my phone at home,” Kathy told Andy. “I just said, you know what? There are rules,” Kathy shared.

“[She] thought that it was, you know, that she was my sister and that it was [okay], and I had to explain to her that it’s not our house anymore. You know, that Eric Schmidt and Michelle Ritter, it’s their house. So we can’t just, like, barge in. And I had to explain that to the girls as well,” Kathy said.

Apparently, Kim wasn’t the only wedding guest upset about the no cell phone rule. “A lot of people were very, very upset, so we had security…” Kathy said. “Look, if a picture gets out [do] you want to be responsible?” Kathy said.

Kim Shared 1 Photo From the Formal Ceremony

Kim only shared one picture from Paris and Carter’s formal ceremony, showing off her sparkly dress, hair, and makeup. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a sweet message to the newlyweds in the caption of her post.

“So much [love] this weekend celebrating my beautiful niece @parishilton and @carterreum_official! Love you both and couldn’t be happier for the two of you,” Kim wrote. The post received more than 30,000 likes, and many comments.

“Beautiful,” Kim’s sister, Kyle Richards, commented, adding three red heart emoji.

“You look great,” former RHOBH star Camille Meyer wrote, adding the fire emoji.

Kim joined her family for the afterparty as well, which was a neon carnival. According to People magazine, “the colorful bash featured carnival treats like lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs, plus Hilton-themed games, a ferris wheel, a DJ, and performers, plus more classic attractions.”

“Neon Carnival with my favorite people and favorite food,” Kim captioned an Instagram post that included some fun snaps from the night.

