Kathy Hilton Gives Update on Sister Kim Richards Following Reported Relapse

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathy Hilton has “hope” that all will be okay with her sister Kim Richards .

Amid reports that Richards, 60, was placed on a 5150 “psych hold” and was off from all contact with her family after relapsing with alcohol, Hilton showed support for her younger sibling.

Speaking with People magazine on October 6, Hilton said, “We love her and we support her, and that’s all I can say,” Hilton said, before confirming with a “yes” that Richards is doing better now. “I think in the world there’s always hope,” Hilton said.

Hilton also confirmed to Us Weekly that Richards “is going through a tough time and she’s doing better now.”

Richards’ struggles with alcohol were addressed when she was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2010 to 2015. While she went to rehab, a source told People that Richards’ “reliance on alcohol has been an ongoing source of conflict between her and her sisters.”

Heavy reached out to a rep for Kim Richards for comment.

Kim Richards Previously Thanked Kathy Hilton For Her Patience With Her

Richards’ latest relapse appears to be recent. In cameos on RHOBH season 14 filmed in 2023, she appeared to be sober. The former child star was focused on her grandchildren and a newfound painting hobby.

As recently as June 2024, Hilton told Us Weekly she was on the “best” possible terms with both sisters Kim and Kyle Richards.

In an inrerview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2023, Richards said Hilton has always been her “biggest supporter.” Richards also thanked her older sister for always being “patient” with her and helping to “guide” her during her struggles.

“You know I don’t have a husband. I don’t have Mom, I don’t have my kids,” Richards explained, adding that she was “grateful” for her sister’s guidance.

Kim Richards Got Into a Dispute With Her Sister Kyle Richards After Her Living Situation Changed

In September 2024, TMZ reported that Richards was placed on a “5150 psych hold” at a California hospital after she displayed erratic behavior while staying at a Hilton hotel.

In California, a 5150 hold allows for a 72-hour “involuntary psychiatric evaluation and temporary detention of individuals who are deemed to be a danger to themselves to others, or gravely disabled,” according to Clear Behavioral Health.

Kim Richards was also asked to vacate a house owned by her sister Kyle Richards after the hotel incident. Per TMZ, Richards’ family cut off contact with her with the hopes that she would get sober after a relapse with alcohol. As of this writing, Kyle Richards has not publicly addressed Kim’s situation.

As for why Kim Richards may have been living at the hotel and at a home that her sister owned, she previously told Access Hollywood that she had to move due to an emergency. “I had a flood at my house,” Richards said in December 2023. “I had to move out, I had to go somewhere, and I didn’t know where to go. And it was a lot. And just I really needed [my sisters], but I know everybody was going through their thing. So, I had to figure out on my own by myself what to do, where to go.”

“My whole family is great, but everybody was going through so much,” she added. “It was hard. I lost my clothes, my car, everything came down into my car. It was like one of those things. But I also feel like God gave me a chance to do this all over again. But it’s hard when you lose everything when it’s taken, like, in a flood like that. It’s awful.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). T