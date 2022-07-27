Kim Richards Reveals What it Will Take to Get Her to Return to RHOBH

Kim Richards was a main cast member on the early season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Amid her highly publicized personal issues, she stepped away from the show after five seasons and made occasional cameos while focusing on her family and her sobriety.

Richards didn’t appear at all in season 11 of RHOBH, which was the first that featured both her younger sister Kyle Richards, and their older sister, Kathy Hilton. She did not film any scenes for the currently airing 12th season, either.

Many fans would love to see Richards back on the Bravo reality show. Kyle Richards previously told Digital Spy that fans really want to see “all three” of the sisters onscreen together.

Kim Richards Revealed What Bravo Has to Do to Get Her Back

In a July 2022 interview with Access, Kim Richards was asked about all of the fans who want to see her back on Bravo. “So sweet,” the mom of four replied. “I just said I would never say never.”

Richards then explained that the network would have to offer her a sweet deal.

“They would have to come at me with something that makes me feel…when I first met Bravo they came to me and said ‘we love you, we want you there,’” she said. “I felt like they were energized and behind me. And I didn’t feel that towards the end. I don’t ever want to feel that again.”

“So for me to come back I’d have to feel that I am wanted and needed and that they respect me for the job,” she added. “I gave you my entire childhood life to do what I did. I didn’t like the way it was going so I stepped away. And they have been awesome, calling and saying ‘When you’re ready.’ They’ve been patient. So I just want to know if I come back – IF—it would be that I’m really wanted.”

Richards also teased that it would be a hoot for fans to see her and her sisters in action.

“When you see us together- because you haven’t had a real dose of that – it is really hilarious. We have so much fun, we really do,” she said.

Kim Richards Previously Revealed That She Talked to Andy Cohen About a Possible RHOBH Return

This is not the first time Richards has teased a RHOBH return. During a fan Q&A video earlier this year, she revealed that she did speak to Andy Cohen about her future on the Bravo reality show, per a clip shared by “No Filter With Zack Peter.”

“I did have a phone call,” Richards told fans. “Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions. He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. And I do love Andy a lot, he’s great. And it was time to put his baby to bed so we cut the phone call short. But we definitely had it.”

In a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards elaborated on what went down with Cohen.

“So [Andy Cohen] did call and he said, ‘You know, we want you back…’ and it was very– I love Andy — and so I said, ‘I thought you were calling me to offer me my own show!’ Seriously!” she said.

“I have to think about it,” Richards added. “There’s certain things that, you know, I would want — or I wouldn’t want — and so, I never say never. … I just say it’s not for me. It wasn’t for me then, and I don’t know what the future brings.”

