Kim Richards Confirms She Talked to Andy Cohen About RHOBH Return

Is Kim Richards headed back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”? The original Housewives star opened up during a fan Q&A to tease that her return is not entirely off of the table.

In a clip from the live event shared by No Filter With Zack Peter, Richards confirmed that she has already talked to Andy Cohen about her potential return to the Bravo reality show.

“I did have a phone call,” Richards said during the live event. “Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions. He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. And I do love Andy a lot, he’s great. And it was time to put his baby to bed so we cut the phone call short. But we definitely had it.”

Richards also answered a fan question about her former RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville, with whom she had a falling out last year.

“I have not talked to Brandi,” she said. “Maybe we can talk about that at some point.”

Kim Richards Previously Downplayed the Chance of Her Returning to RHOBH

Alongside her younger sister Kyle, Kim Richards was a main cast member for the first five seasons of RHOBH before changing to “friend of” and cameo statuses. She didn’t appear at all in the 11th season of the show, the first that also included her older sister, Kathy Hilton.

In the new Q&A, Richards sounded optimistic about talks for a return to RHOBH, but that was not the case last fall. When she was asked by Radar Online in September 2021 if she would consider a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards replied, “Probably not.” The outlet also noted that her sister “looked on in approval” as she answered the question.

Kyle Richards Wants to See Both of Her Sisters on RHOBH

Kyle Richards is the only original cast member still on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she previously teased that her sister Kim could turn up in a future season. Kyle Richards told Digital Spy that fans want to see her celebrity sibling come back, at the very least for a cameo.

“I think that’s highly likely,” Kyle told the outlet in June 2021 of Kim’s potential return. “I mean, the fans have really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over.”

She also revealed that the main reason her sister didn’t make a cameo on RHOBH season 11 was that she was nervous to film during the pandemic. Several RHOBH cast members tested positive for COVID-19 while filming seasons 11 and 12 of the Bravo reality show, according to People.

“My sister [Kim] was really uncomfortable,” Kyle Richards said of Kim. “We were filming during COVID and getting tested, and all that. She was very nervous. She, like, didn’t even leave her house. She was one of those people that just didn’t leave their home, they were so scared. … She was very nervous. … and then of course, we got [COVID] and she was like, ‘See, never mind.’ I think next year, or God willing, we’ll see what happens going forward.”

