‘RHOBH’ Star Teases Return of Original Cast Member

Kyle Richards opened up about the possibility of her sister Kim Richards returning to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The former child star, 56, was a cast member on the Bravo reality show for its first five seasons, and she has periodically popped up as a “guest” in the years since.

Kyle is the only original “RHOBH” star still on the show. But now that the Richards sisters’ older sibling, Kathy Hilton, has joined the cast as a “Friend” of the Housewives, many fans are hoping to see Kim return as well.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Kyle revealed that Kim did not film any scenes for the current season of “RHOBH,” but she didn’t rule out a future cameo from her blonde-haired sis.

“I think that’s highly likely,” Kyle told the outlet. “I mean, the fans have really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over.”

Kyle explained that Kim was too “uncomfortable” to shoot scenes for Season 11 during the coronavirus pandemic, even though the cast members were getting tested. Kim did not leave her house at all during the pandemic, and in the end, Kyle, Kathy, fellow cast member Dorit Kemsley, and a “RHOBH” crew member all ended up getting COVID-19, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Kyle revealed that Kim said “See, never mind” when the cast came down with COVID.

“I think next year, or God willing, we’ll see what happens going forward, but I think that’s very likely,” Kyle added of a future Kim cameo.

Kathy Hilton Revealed That Her Sister Kim Convinced Her to Join ‘RHOBH’

While Kim has opted out for now, her sister Kathy credited her for convincing her to join the Bravo reality show more than 10 years after its debut.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kathy admitted that she didn’t watch “RHOBH” after the first season featured a blowout fight between her sisters in a limo that spilled a bunch of family dirty laundry. She did appear on camera occasionally at social events that were filmed for the Bravo reality show.

When producers approached her to join the cast as a Friend of the Housewives, Kathy reached out to her sister Kim right away.

“Actually, she was the first person that I called and she said ‘Yes, I think you should do it. Just don’t lose your temper,’” Kathy told Access. “Kim said ‘I think this would be a great experience. It would be great for you and Kyle to spend that time together.’

Kathy played coy when asked if fans can expect to see all three Richards sisters together on “Real Housewives.”

“You know, I don’t know,” she said. “I could see the three of us working on something together. I don’t know what show it would be.”

‘RHOBH’ Was Almost A Show About the Three Sisters

While she doesn’t know what a Richards sisters show would look like, the celebrity siblings were actually approached to do a Bravo show together years ago.

During a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed that what turned out to be “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was originally supposed to be a show based on the three sisters, who are all, former child stars.

“The Housewives of Beverly Hills almost didn’t happen, “Cohen said. “It was almost a show about Kim, Kathy, and Kyle.”

Kathy told Entertainment Tonight that when “RHOBH” was being developed, there was a pitch floating around for a separate show centered on the Richards sisters and their families. Kathy revealed that she called her sisters to tell them the network and producers were flying in to discuss the project, and that’s when Kim told her she and Kyle were approached to do a Beverly Hills-based version of “The Real Housewives” franchise.

“So I said, ‘Why don’t you just go ahead with that?’Because this is a proven brand, this is, you know, it’s a successful show, so go ahead with that,” Kathy said she told her sisters.

READ NEXT: Kim Richards’ Memoir Gets New Release Date