Kyle Richards Responds to Possibility of Sister Kim Returning to RHOBH

Fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have been longing to see all three Richards sisters – Kyle, Kim, and Kathy – onscreen at the same time.

With Kathy Hilton joining the cast of the Bravo reality show as a “friend of” for season 11, many fans are nostalgic for the days when her sister Kim was a full-time cast member on the long-running series. Kim left her RHOBH role after season 5 to focus on her sobriety, per Entertainment Tonight, and she has appeared in a guest capacity in subsequent seasons – with the exception of season 11 when her big sister Kathy signed on.

On a recent episode of RHOBH, Kyle revealed that it is “hard to get all three” of the sisters “on the same page at the same time.” In the past, the “Halloween Kills” star has addressed her strained relationship with both of her sisters. In addition to a headline-making feud with Kim that was stemmed from a blowout in a limo during their first season of RHOBH in 2010, Kyle also had a lengthy estrangement from Kathy after she produced the TV show “American Woman,” which was loosely based on their mother’s story of being a divorcee with kids in the 1970s.

But Kyle recently spoke out to confirm that all three sisters are on speaking terms.

Kyle Richards Teased the Possibility of Kim Returning to the Housewives

On the third part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion, Kyle confirmed that all is “good” between her and Kim amid their notoriously up and down relationship– and that she has her current phone number after Kim changed it last year and forgot to give it to her.

After Andy Cohen said he was “hoping” to see all three Richards sisters on RHOBH this season, Kyle offered up some hope that it could happen at some point.

“We’ll see,” she said. “You know, we can have fun together and laugh together. And I think there’s a place and time when that will happen.”

Kyle previously told Digital Spy that RHOBH fans have “really said that [they want all three sisters together] over, and over, and over.”

“I think that’s highly likely,” she said of Kim’s possible return to the show.

Kyle explained that the former Disney star was “really uncomfortable” with the idea of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it wasn’t even an option for her to join for Kathy’s first season.

Kim Was Recently Asked if She’d Ever Return to RHOBH

Kyle has said it is “weird” to film the show without Kim. In 2017, she told Entertainment Tonight, “You know, we started it together and even though we fought, we’re sisters and I love her. There’s nothing like having your sister there with you, even if you’re fighting — that’s your blood, so it’s like, it was kind of weird at first.”

But Kim recently shot down the idea that she has a RHOBH cameo in her future.

While attending the Christmas in September toy drive in West Hollywood with her sister Kathy, Kim was asked by Radar Online if she would consider a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Probably not,” she replied.

The celebrity gossip outlet also revealed that Kathy “looked on in approval” as Kim answered the question.

