RHOBH Fans Left Heartbroken Following Breaking Kim Richards News

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards is estranged from her family once more, according to TMZ. The family has cut ties with Richards following a relapse, per the report.

On September 27, 2024, the outlet reported that the former reality star had been placed on a “psych hold” earlier in September. At the time, the reality star was said to be “incoherent” while at a Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, per TMZ. Richards was asked to leave the premises but refused, according to the report, and she was taken off the property via ambulance and placed on a 5150 hold.

A 5150 hold “allows for a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained in a psychiatric hospital for a 72 hour period,” according to UCLA Health.

The Richards family is said to be “worried” about Kim Richards’ well-being, per TMZ. Kim Richards’ struggle with sobriety had been part of her storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She appeared on the franchise on seasons 1 through 5 and has been on sporadically in guest roles every since.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Kim Richards for comment.

Kim Richards Relapsed & Her Family Has Cut Ties

TMZ reports that Richards is no longer sober and that her family has cut off contact with her in hopes that she will get the help that she needs.

The report also indicates that Richards had been staying in one of her sister Kyle Richards’ houses, but left some time ago. However, Kim Richards went back to the house on September 25, 2024, and Kyle Richards called the police, per TMZ. Authorities told Kyle Richards that she’d need to file an eviction, according to the report.

Kim Richards celebrated her 60th birthday on September 19, 2024, Neither of her sisters, Kyle Richards nor Kathy Hilton, posted to social media in honor of the day.

In an interview with Us Weekly published in June 2024, Hilton said she and her sisters were on “the best” terms. “Kim and I don’t have any issues,” she also said.

Fans Reacted to the Kim Richards News on Reddit

Some “Real Housewives” fans have reacted to the Kim Richards news on Reddit. Many feel terrible that this is happening and are wishing her the best.

“I actually feel sorry for Kim. Idk what demons she’s fighting in her personal life that’s fueling the alcoholism, but I really hope she’ll keep fighting for her sobriety and get out of that dark place for the sake of herself and her family. This is heartbreaking,” one person wrote.

“This is SO heartbreaking. Been watching Housewives since the beginning – always been rooting for Kim. You can tell she has a kind soul, but whatever wounds she has are so deep. I wish her peace at some point in her life,” someone else said.

“Sad but I think sometimes everyone cutting you off is what makes you take things seriously. Bc if you think you always have a shoulder to cry on you won’t improve. It hurts but it might make her aware of how serious the situation is,” a third comment read.

“Well damn. Hoping she can get back on track and that she has the support she needs,” a fourth Redditor added.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Called ‘Manipulative’ by Former Pal