Fans Notice Something Different About Kim Richards: ‘She Looks Unhealthy’

Kim Richards is being slammed after she posted a video to Instagram announcing her return to Cameo. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted for the first time in about four months, letting fans know that she missed them, and that she going to resume making cameo videos.

In the video, Richards wore her blond hair in braided pigtails, and sported a tie-dye top. Keeping it casual, Richards didn’t appear to have much makeup on, save for some mascara. Shortly after the video was uploaded, several “RHOBH” fans took to Reddit to comment on it, many mostly noting that Richards looks different.

“Her face is as wide as 1 braid. And her lips. Jesus,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Richards’ video.

“She has started to look like Mona Lisa in drag,” added another.

“Gahhh!!! What the heck did she do????” another comment read.

“…yikes! What has she done to her face???” a fourth commenter wrote.

“She has waaaaaaay overdone it. She looks unhealthy,” added a fifth person.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Dazzled at Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Fans seemed to have the exact opposite reaction after seeing photos of Richards at her niece Paris Hilton’s November 11, 2021, wedding.

Richards chose a long-sleeved, black, sequined gown that reached the floor. She paired the look with a black clutch and a glittery face mask. She chose to wear her hair half up and half down and curled at the ends. She completed the look with a pair of mid-calf black boots. Richards also had her makeup done professionally for the soiree, which took place in Bel Air.

She received plenty of compliments on her wedding day look.

“Look how happy you [are]. Been a favorite of mine since ‘Escape to Witch Mountain.’ You have timeless beauty,” one Instagram user commented a pic that Richards shared after the wedding.

“You look gorgeous!” added another.

“You look incredible u can be Paris’s sister,” a third social media user wrote.

Richards Went Viral After a Photo of Her at Portia Umansky’s Bat Mitzvah Surfaced

Kim was at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah too! And she looks amazing! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/HQVqCDeEbq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 4, 2021

On October 4, a photo of Richards actually went viral. The “RHOBH” star attended her niece Portia Umansky’s Bat Mitzvah, and a photo that was posted on Twitter quickly made the rounds.

“RHOBH” fans couldn’t get over how great Richards looked in the pic, which may or may not have had a filter on it. Although she wasn’t dressed to the nines like she was for Paris Hilton’s wedding, Richards still looked incredible — and fans debated what kind of work she may have had done, many suggesting a facelift.

“omfg give queen kim her diamond back asap,” one Twitter user commented.

“Holy sh**!! What has she had done? She looks at least 15-20 years younger,” another wrote.

“… either she’s had sone amazing work done or that’s a great filter!!” a third comment read.

Richards never responded to the rumors that she had work done, but it seems like the photo may have been filtered, given that her face looked more like her at recent events. Her Cameo video is still up for debate, it seems.

