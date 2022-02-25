Kim Richards Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo With Sisters Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton

Kim Richards reunited with her sisters, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, for a family party, and fans couldn’t believe how different she looked.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sisters posed for a photo in front of a balloon-filled backdrop, and fans weighed in on how young they all looked – especially Kim, who hasn’t been seen on camera for a while.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Pic of Kim, Kyle & Kathy Posing at the Family Party

In a photo shared on Kyle Richards’ Instagram page, Kim, 57, posed with her younger sister and their eldest sibling, Kathy, 62.

“If these balloons could talk,” Kyle captioned the pic with Kim and Kathy. “#familycelebration #sisters.”

The occasion appeared to be a joint engagement party for Richards family cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Whitney Davis, based on Farrah’s Instagram story. In November 2021, Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah, got engaged to Alex Manos, and a few weeks later, Kim Richards’ daughter, Whitney, accepted a proposal from Luke Graham White, according to Reality Blurb.

Fans reacted to the new photo of the three celebrity sisters, with many of them zeroing in on “Kim’s new face.” Several fans said it looked like Kim had a facelift.

“Is that Kim???? Whoa!!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Omg I can’t believe that’s Kim … she looks amazing. You go girl,” another wrote.

“Wow, is it just me or does Kim look like an Olsen twin?!” another fan asked.

When one fan wrote, “Kim’s new face,” another replied, “Three new faces. Their mother wouldn’t recognize them.”

Another commenter noted that Kim doesn’t look like she does in the new picture in recent TikTok videos. Others accused the trio of using “a lot of filters” on the family pic.

“Hardcore filters on all. Lord,” one commenter wrote.

“Way too many filters. Don’t even look like real people anymore,” another agreed.

“Holy Photoshop batman,” a third commenter chimed in.

“Botox is not enough. Thank God for faceTune/faceapp,” another wrote.

“Ya’ll in your 50s, we know you don’t look like this. C’mon now. Let your true beauty shine through not this filtered to outer space s***,” another wrote.

Kim Richards Has Been Open About Her Past Plastic Surgery Procedures

It’s not a huge surprise that Kim looks different to fans. She left RHOBH as a full-time member at the end of season 5 in 2015, and she hasn’t been seen on the show at all since season 10 when she made a cameo at her sister Kyle’s house.

Kim has been open about some of her past plastic surgery procedures. Her nose job was documented on the third season of RHOBH, and she also had breast implants. According to The Daily Mail, she once told SiriusXMStars, “I did a little Botox at one point with my sister, and I did have implants that I had taken out. They made them too big, and I couldn’t see my feet. Not that I loved my toes, but I would like to glance at them now and then.”

As for why Kim hasn’t been seen on camera recently, in 2021, Kyle also told Digital Spy that her sister was too “nervous” and “uncomfortable” to film scenes for the Bravo reality show during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “She, like, didn’t even leave her house,” Kyle said of Kim. “She was one of those people that just didn’t leave their home, they were so scared.”

But Kim recently teased that she could make a return to the show.

“I did have a phone call,” the former child star revealed during a live event in early February 2021 (via a clip shared by # NoFilter With Zack Peter). “Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions. He said, you know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. …We cut the phone call short, but we definitely had it.”

The recent family party would have been a perfect filming opp for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but Kyle and Kathy, who are both current cast members, recently wrapped filming for the season, so it would be a surprise if RHOBH’s cameras were at the Richards family event.

